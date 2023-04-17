So, you made a switch and bought a new Android phone? But now you are not sure how to migrate all your data, including your apps and login details, from your old iPhone to your Android smartphone? Well, migrating from one ecosystem to another can be a herculean task but we will share with you the steps to make the process easy and simple. Also Read - Goldoson Android malware infects 60 apps on Play Store: Check list here

You can use the Google Data Restore Tool to move all your data from one device to another. This can be done in two ways. One is through a USB cable that fits both the phones and the second is through a Google account and a Wi-Fi connection. For iOS phones, you will need a Lighting-to-USB cable. Also Read - Google releases security update for Chrome to fix zero-day bug

How to migrate your data from iOS to Android using Lighting-to-USB cable

Step 1: Power on your Android phone and start set up.

Step 2: When prompted to Copy apps and data, click Next.

Step 3: On the Next screen (Use your old device), click Next.

Step 4: On the subsequent screen (Find you old device’s cable) click Next. If you do not have cable that fits both the devices, click on No cable? to step up your Android device using Google account and Wi-Fi network. More on this in the next section.

Step 5: On the next screen, you will be prompted to Insert cable into your old device. Insert the cable and click Next.

Step 6: Connect the other end of the cable to your Android phone and the process will start automatically.

Step 7: When prompted, tap Trust on your iPhone and enter passcode to proceed further.

Step 8: On your Android device you will see both devices are connected and tap Next.

Step 9: On the next screen, you will be prompted to sign in to your Google account.

Step 10: Next screen (Choose what to copy) will ask you to pick the type of data like apps and contacts that you want to copy from your iPhone. Select the desired data and click on copy.

Step 11: On the next screen (choose your apps) you will be asked to choose the apps that your iPhone had and you want to reinstall them on your Android phone. Note all iOS apps don’t have their Android equivalent.

Step 12: Disconnect both the phones when you see Your phone’s almost ready on your Android device and tap Done.

Step 13: Next screen (Turn off iMessage) will prompt you to turn off iMessage in your iPhone to receive text message from iPhone users on your Android phone. Go to Setting then Message and then turn off iMessage on your iPhone. Click Done on you Android screen to continue step up. Also Read - Apple is excited to ‘build on our long-standing history’ says, Tim Cook

If you don’t have cable that fits in both the phones, then here are the steps to set up your Android phone Google One.

How to migrate your data from iOS to Android using Google One account

Step 1: Download Google One app on your iPhone.

Step 2: In the Google One app, click on Set up data backup.

Step 3: On the Next screen choose the data that you want to sync from your iPhone to your Google account and click on Back up now.

The sync data will be automatically available on your Android device.

It is worth noting that Google One account gives you 15GB of free storage, and more space is available for a monthly fee.