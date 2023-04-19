comscore
Spotify services back after a brief outage worldwide

Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, was down globally earlier today, affecting hundreds of users who took to Twitter to report the issue.

Audio streaming platform Spotify was back up for most users, the company said on Wednesday, after a brief outage that disrupted service for tens of thousands of users globally. Also Read - Spotify is shutting down Heardle, its music guessing game

The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 20,000 incidents in the United States and over 8,000 in the UK at the peak of the outage. The site tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. Also Read - Spotify Live shuts but its features may arrive on the main platform

“Everything’s looking much better now!,” Spotify Status said in a tweet. Also Read - Spotify testing card-style layout user profiles

Many users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with ‘Spotify’ trending at number seven in the U.S.

 

 

Earlier this year, Spotify experienced two short outages. In January, Downdetector reported that the audio streaming platform’s outage impacted over 45,000 users in the United States.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 10:07 PM IST
