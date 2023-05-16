Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 users: Detail here

In February this year, Microsoft launched the preview of Phone Link for iOS and almost after three months, Microsoft has returned with some good news for iOS users. Also Read - How to send encrypted DMs on Twitter: A step-by-step guide

Microsoft has announced the gradual rollout of its Phone Link for iOS users on Windows 11. The feature will be available in 39 languages. This will remove connection barriers between Windows 11 PC and iOS mobile phones.

Once enabled by Windows 11 users, Phone Link for iOS will offer basic support for calls, messages and access to contacts. Users will receive notifications from these apps on their Windows 11 PC and can choose which action to take.

This new feature will allow users to focus on their tasks on their PCs without missing important calls or texts on their mobile phones. In addition to this, users can also access their iPhone photos on the Photos app in Windows 11 through the integration of iCloud with Photos.

To start using ‘Phone Link’ or to check if it’s enabled on your Windows 11 PC, simply search the ‘Phone Link’ in the Search box on your Windows taskbar. Click on the Phone Link app and it will ask you to choose between Android and iOS.

Things to note before you start using Phone Link for iOS

The basic requirement for using Phone Link for iOS are iPhones with iOS 14 and above, Windows 11 PC, Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app.

Microsoft is beginning a gradual rollout of this feature and this feature will reach all Windows 11 users by mid-May.

It is worth noting that Phone Link for iOS is not available for iPad (iPadOS) or macOS. Further, device compatibility may vary, and regional restrictions may apply.

In addition to this, Phone Link for iOS has some limitations. Users cannot send or receive images or videos and they cannot participate in group chat through Phone Link for iOS. Furthermore, the messages they receive are based on the current session and will not be stored or synced. If users disconnect their iPhones from their PCs, they will not be able to see any messages on their PCs.

Phone Link has been available to Android users for quite some time and works on Windows 10 PC running the May 2020 Update or later. Further, the Android device must be running on Android 7.0 and above and for some features like accessing mobile apps, and drag and drop files are compatible with Android 11.0 and above.