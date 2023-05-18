Microsoft has added three new Indian languages to Microsoft Translator. The new Indian languages added by WhatsApp include Konkani, Maithili, and Sindhi. Along with this, Microsoft has also added support for Sinhala, which is the official language of Sri Lanka. Also Read - Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook are coming a step closer: Here’s how

With the new additions, Microsoft Translator now supports 128 languages including support for 16 Indian languages, which include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Text translation for the four new languages is available now in the Microsoft Translator apps, Office, and Translator for Bing," Microsoft said in a statement.

Using Microsoft Translator, which is a Microsoft Azure Cognitive Service, developers can add Indian languages text translation to their “apps, websites, workflows, and tools”. In addition to this, with the Document Translation feature of Translator, users can keep the original formatting of their documents in various file types while translating “entire documents, or volumes of documents”.

“We are excited to announce that we are broadening our language capabilities to include Maithili, Konkani, Sindhi, and Sinhala. We celebrate and support India’s diversity of language and culture with the most advanced AI to enable India’s growth, by making access to technology pervasive,” Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, Microsoft India said.

Microsoft Translator is available across Windows, iOS, Android and the web. Further, users can use it in Microsoft apps such as Edge browser, Office 365 and Bing Translator.

What else?

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it will gradually introduce its Phone Link feature for iOS users on Windows 11 in 39 languages. This will make it easier to connect Windows 11 PC and iOS mobile phones.

With Phone Link for iOS enabled on their Windows 11 PC, users can get basic support for contacts, calls, and messages. They can see notifications from these apps on their Windows 11 PC and decide what to do.

This new feature will help users concentrate on their work on their PCs without losing important texts or calls on their mobile phones. Moreover, users can also view their iPhone photos on the Photos app in Windows 11 through the iCloud integration with Photos.

To use ‘Phone Link’ or to see if it’s activated on your Windows 11 PC, just type the ‘Phone Link’ in the Search box on your Windows taskbar. Tap on the Phone Link app and it will let you choose between Android and iOS.

The basic requirement for using Phone Link for iOS are iPhones with iOS 14 and above, Windows 11 PC, Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app.