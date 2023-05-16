Google Calendar now works with Microsoft Outlook

Calendaring apps, like emailing and messaging apps, need to work across platforms in order for people to work seamlessly. But so far, companies have shied away from taking the high road and introducing functionalities that enable various calendaring apps to communicate with one another. The result is that office goers often have to make separate accounts on multiple apps for occasional meeting that they might have with a client or another organisation. But that changes now as Google and Microsoft have come together for promoting interoperability between Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. Also Read - How to invite family members to your Google Home: A step-by-step guide

Google says that “calendar interoperability is the critical component to help ensure events created in one calendar system are accurately propagated for guests using different calendar systems”. “This allows you to productively schedule time and manage your schedule collaboratively, regardless of your calendaring platform,” the company added in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS to all Windows 11 users: Check requirements here

In a support page, the company wrote that Google Calendar interoperability means that users can use Calendar Interop to allow Microsoft Exchange and Google Calendar to work together. “Users in both systems share their availability status so everyone can view each others’ schedules,” the company wrote in a support page. Also Read - Android has a new feature to help you remember your friend's birthday: Here's how it works

So, what goes interoperability between Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook mean for users?

According to the company, it includes three factors.

Google says that as Google Calendar gains interoperability, Microsoft Outlook users who also have a Google Calendar with the same email address will be able to receive Google Calendar invitations and RSVPs in Outlook. Meaning, as long as you have a Google Account attached to your Outlook ID, you don’t have to worry about which calendaring platform is being used to send an invite.

Furthermore, the company says that a default meeting reminder will be generated in Microsoft Outlook if the invitation was created in Google Calendar. This will help in ensuring that guests who use Outlook do not miss events.

Lastly, the company says that the non-Google Calendar recurring events will be more systematically and accurately updated in Google Calendar.

Google Calendar – Microsoft Outlook interoperability availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that this feature is available now for all users, which includes all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Google Accounts on Android, iOS and web. On the Microsoft side of things, this feature works with Microsoft Exchange 2013 or newer, or Exchange Online (Microsoft 365) clients (including computer, mobile, and web Outlook versions).