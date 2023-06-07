Apple previewed the next operating system update for its computers called macOS Sonoma at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this week. The upcoming macOS Sonoma, named after the Sonoma Wine County near San Francisco, will bring several new features, as well as improvements to existing ones. Some of the new features, however, will be exclusive to Mac models running Apple Silicon. Also Read - Apple's iOS 17 developer beta is now free to install

According to Apple, macOS Sonoma features such as Presenter Overlay, Screen Sharing, Reactions, and Game Mode will be available to users only if their Mac uses an Apple Silicon chip. In other words, if your MacBook, iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini is powered by older Intel chipsets, you will not get access to the aforementioned features even if your device is eligible for the upgrade to macOS Sonoma. Also Read - iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: List of all eligible devices under one roof

Apple Silicon chips include M1, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra — all of which are available for each Mac category. Apple claims it has designed some of the new macOS Sonoma features keeping Apple Silicon in mind, Intel-based Macs will not support them after the update. Also Read - Apple iOS 17: Top 17 features coming to iPhones this fall

Features that Intel-based Macs won’t support

Presenter Overlay: During the keynote, Apple demonstrated that users of Apple Silicon-based Macs running macOS Sonoma will be able to use the Presenter Overlay functionality. This allows the presenter to appear in front of the presentation in large and small overlays. While the large overlay puts the presenter in the spotlight, the small one allows the presenter to appear alongside the presentation.

Reactions: During a video call, performing certain hand gestures will bring 3D-augmented reality effects like thumbs up, hearts, confetti, and fireworks on the screen. Tapping on emojis available inside a separate section will also bring these effects during video calls.

Game Mode: macOS Sonoma will bring a dedicated Game Mode, allowing users to customise settings to obtain better performance during gaming sessions. These include changing the frame rate and changing performance profiles. The Game Mode would also allow users to reduce latency for audio on AirPods and for gaming when using third-party controllers by increasing the Bluetooth sampling rate.

Screen Sharing: When updated to macOS Sonoma, your Mac will let you share your screen through a new high-performance mode. Apple said this feature uses an advanced media engine available inside Apple Silicon chips to offer lag-free and highly responsive remote access, provided the systems are connected to high-speed internet. The Screen Sharing option reduces latency for audio and increases frame rates, as well as supports up to two virtual displays.

Siri without repeated “Hey”: Apple has remodelled Siri to allow continued conversations without needing the user to speak the word “Hey” every time. After summoning Siri initially using “Hey Siri,” the user can talk to Apple’s voice assistant by calling just its name subsequently.