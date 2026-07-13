How to add Email ID on Aadhaar Card using the Aadhaar App for FREE: Steps here

If you’ve been planning to update the email address linked to your Aadhaar card, there’s some good news. You no longer have to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra for this particular update. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new feature that lets you add or update your email ID directly through the official Aadhaar App. The facility became available from July 1, 2026, and the best part of it is that it is being offered free of cost for a limited period. Also Read: Digital India completes 11 years: PM Modi highlights AI, startups and digital growth

Until now, updating your Aadhaar email ID meant visiting an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre. With the latest update, the entire process can now be completed from your smartphone. The latest update is available through the official Aadhaar App on Android as well as iPhone. That means you don’t need to step out of your home to update your email ID with the Aadhaar app. Also Read: Aadhaar linked to multiple bank accounts? Here's how to check

How to update your email ID on Aadhaar

The process to update your email ID on Aadhaar is simple. But before you begin, make sure that you have downloaded or updated the Aadhaar app to the latest version on your smartphone. After that, Also Read: These Aadhaar Card mistakes can create problems with bank KYC, how to check and fix

Log in with your Aadhaar number and complete the authentication process.

After that, you will find an option to Add or Update Email ID.

Now, enter your new email address.

Complete the verification process shown on the screen.

Submit your request.

Once the verification is complete, your new email ID will be linked with your Aadhaar.

Do you need to pay the fee?

For a limited period, the answer is no. UIDAI has waived the usual update fee for everyone who adds or updates their email ID through the Aadhaar App. The free service is available from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026. But make sure that you complete the process via the Aadhaar app as the waiver applies here only.

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Apart from email updates, the Aadhaar App already supports services such as mobile number and address updates to manage more Aadhaar-related tasks directly from your phones.