Japan takes on Elon Musk's SpaceX with successful reusable rocket test

Reusable rockets are no longer just a story of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin. Japan has now finally taken an important step in the same direction after successfully testing its reusable rocket prototype. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has completed the country’s first successful lift-off and landing test of a reusable rocket, a report by The Hindu suggested. Also Read: India’s Mission Drishti loses contact after solar storm, recovery chances low

It must be noted that the flight lasted only around 40 seconds while reaching a height of about 10 metres. Still, this testing has made Japan achieve an important milestone: it will reduce the cost of future space launches. According to reports, the test took place at JAXA’s facility in Noshiro, located in Japan’s Akita Prefecture. Also Read: India's FIRST private orbital rocket set to launch this month: All about Vikram-1

According to reports, JAXA officials said the main purpose of the mission wasn’t to reach space but simply to collect real flight data and validate the rocket’s landing system. What after this? Now, JAXA will study the collected data during the test before moving towards the next step. This is not just about testing reusable spacecraft but also proving its strength in the space industry. Also Read: Elon Musk’s SpaceX loses over $600 billion in just 3 Days after record IPO: Here’s what happened

Why is everyone trying to step into the reusable rocket space?

As the name suggests, reusable launch rockets are designed to fly multiple missions. On the other hand, the traditional rockets are usually discarded after a single launch. In most of the rockets, the first-stage booster is one of the costliest components of all. Now, reusing them can reduce the launch expenses significantly. This is why several space giants across the globe are now focusing on reusable launch technology.

Reusable rocket launches: SpaceX and beyond

So far, SpaceX has been leading this segment for years with its Falcon 9 rocket, which has routinely landed and flown again since 2017. But now, several other countries are betting on the same tech.

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Interestingly, China has also completed its first successful reusable rocket landing too. And now, Japan adds another name to the list. Well, this is not the first time when Japan has tested something on a reusable rocket. Last year, a Honda subsidiary became the first Japanese company to successfully launch and land a reusable rocket.