Apple could launch revamped Apple Pencil lineup with M6 iPad Pro in 2027: Report

Apple seems to be working on a new strategy about refreshing its Apple Pencil lineup. The tech giant is expected to launch a new Apple Pencil with redesigned models alongside M6 iPad in 2027. While it might be possible that the company may not introduce groundbreaking new features in its upcoming Pencil styluses, however, it could still have some essential internal changes to comply with European regulations that require more repairable battery designs. Also Read: Apple iPad launch: Here's how much iPad Pro (2024), iPad Air (2024), Apple Pencil Pro cost in India?

The report signals that Apple is continuing its efforts to balance the innovation along with evolving regulatory requirements. This is particularly important for markets where products repairability is becoming one of the biggest legal priorities. Also Read: Apple Let Loose event: How to watch the livestream, what to expect from iPad Pro to Apple Pencil 3

Apple to refresh Apple Pencil models: Here’s how

As per recent reports, Apple is developing two new Apple Pencil models. Both the models are expected to arrive in the first half of 2027. The upcoming lineup defines to be the successors to the current Pencil models that are available with USB-C and the Apple Pencil Pro. Also Read: New Apple Pencil Launched With A Hidden USB C Port

To recall, Apple has always been known to unveil its new Pencil accessories alongside refreshed iPad models. This signals that we can soon see the anticipated M6-powered iPad Pro, which is likely a launch platform for the redesigned styluses.

Though official details remain limited, but the focus still appears to be on the hardware modifications rather than introducing new features for the styluses.

How Apple Pencil launch could be affected by EU battery regulations

One of the biggest and primary reasons for the redesigning is the upcoming EU regulations which will mandate that rechargeable electronic devices are more serviceable.

These rules will apply to smartphones as well as accessories like styluses, wireless earbuds, keyboards and computer mice. Battery integration into products could have to change so as to make them easier to repair and minimize e-waste.

For Apple, this entails a redo of accessories such as the Apple Pencil, which are sealed units, making battery replacement very difficult.

Why Apple might have to change the current Apple Pencil design

The current line of Apple Pencils have a very tight body fit—this is where a lot of the adhesive goes. This will give a sleek and premium look, but is also not conducive to repairs or battery changes.

The Apple Pencil with USB-C has its own charging port cover that slides open for charging, offering Apple more flexibility in redoing the accessory.

However, the Apple Pencil Pro is a more complicated engineering feat. It’s built so well, there’s no need to make any changes that wouldn’t impact the total look of the home.

Apple could then have to re-think the internal structure, but keep the simple look that users have come to expect.

Expected new features

For now, there’s no sign of any significant software features or new creative tools for the refreshed Apple Pencil models.

Advanced features like squeeze gestures, haptic feedback, precision controls and Find My support are already possible with the Apple Pencil Pro. The 2027 update will likely see mostly compliance-related changes in hardware features if Apple doesn’t come up with something new.

So while that doesn’t mean there can’t be incremental improvements, the reports say that the regulatory requirements are driving development more at present than feature expansion.

Apple Pencil could launch with M6 iPad Pro

The revamped Apple Pencil is likely to be released in conjunction with Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro Generation 2 based on the M6 chip.

The overall design is said to be pretty similar, although the new silicon will bring performance enhancements to the forthcoming iPad Pro.

New iPads going with new Apple Pencil models would maintain Apple’s tradition of introducing accessories to go with its flagship tablet devices.

Here’s what it means for Apple fans

If the reports are true, then Apple Pencil fans can expect a more service friendly accessory. For this, they don’t have to sacrifice compatibility with future iPad models. The product is expected to launch in 2027.

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While it seems the redesigning may not dramatically change how the stylus looks, but buyers can still expect easy battery servicing. This will improve the product longevity and help users to keep their accessories functional for longer, In addition, it will also reduce electronic waste.