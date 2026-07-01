Digital India completes 11 years: PM Modi highlights AI, startups and digital growth

Digital India has completed 11 years. Marking the milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on how the initiative has changed the way people use technology in their everyday lives. From UPI payments and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to the expansion of digital public infrastructure, the Prime Minister said technology has made governance more transparent while making everyday services easier to access. He also highlighted India’s growing progress in AI, semiconductors and quantum computing. Also Read: Uber launches four new safety features for riders and drivers in India

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said Digital India has redefined governance while empowering citizens over the last decade. He said technology has become a key part of daily life, whether it is making digital payments, receiving government benefits directly into bank accounts, or accessing public services online. Also Read: Google unveils Nano Banana 2 Lite with 4-second AI image generation

According to the Prime Minister, the initiative has helped improve transparency and has made government services more accessible across the country. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra may outshine Galaxy S26 Ultra

Innovation is no longer limited to big cities

PM Modi also said that Digital India has encouraged innovation well beyond metro cities. According to him, startups, entrepreneurs and innovators from villages as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are now building technology solutions for both India and the world.

He added that digital initiatives have strengthened multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, commerce and public services. The increased use of technology has also made many government services more transparent and easier to access.

डिजिटल इंडिया विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत की सशक्त नींव है। बीते 11 वर्षों में इसने गरीबों और वंचितों के सशक्तिकरण में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाने के साथ ही देशवासियों के जीवन को आसान बनाया है। ऑप्टिकल फाइबर नेटवर्क के विस्तार से लेकर डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन तक इस अभियान की अभूतपूर्व सफलता… pic.twitter.com/ThDpcUMNub — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

According to him, the country is fast advancing in sectors such as AI, semiconductor, and quantum computing, and these technologies are set to provide greater opportunities in the future.

The PM also mentioned that the emphasis of the government would continue to be on developing technology that can benefit its citizens as well as promote sustainable development.

What is Digital India?

Digital India is an initiative by the government that was launched on July 1, 2015. It has been primarily aimed at improving digital infrastructure, digitisation of government processes, and digital accessibility.

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With the passage of time, the project has seen the development of digital infrastructure, internet access, and digital government services. From UPI payment services to Direct Benefit Transfer services and availing government schemes online, much of it is based on the Digital India initiative.