Is Tom Holland really holding the iPhone Ultra? Here's the truth

If you remember, last year, Apple quietly leaked the iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of its official launch in a Flipkart ad. Director Farah Khan showed with an iPhone, which looked exactly like the many other leaked Orange-coloured iPhone 17 Pro Max. And now, an image of actor Tom Holland is going viral on social media, who seems to be holding a unit of iPhone Ultra, the rumoured first foldable by Apple, which is expected to launch later in September this year. Also Read: iPhone Ultra may match Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in battery

Naturally, many people started wondering if Tom Holland had accidentally revealed Apple’s next flagship. To know, we looked a bit closely and here’s what we found out. Also Read: Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft linked to AI hardware plans

Tom Holland leaked the iPhone Ultra?

Well, that’s not really the case. The viral image shows Tom Holland posing with fans while holding what appears to be an iPhone with a redesigned camera module and a different overall look. Since Apple is widely expected to introduce a major redesign with its next-generation iPhones, many social media users linked the phone in the image to the rumoured iPhone Ultra. Several posts even claimed that the actor had unknowingly leaked Apple’s upcoming device before its official announcement. However, there is no evidence to support those claims. Also Read: How to hide sensitive apps on your iPhone

It seems to be AI-manipulated

If you closely look at the image, the sides of the phone look uneven, which is one of the biggest reasons to believe that the iPhone Ultra is just an AI manipulated with Tom Holland’s image. Another point to notice is that the phone’s design doesn’t match any reliable leaks that have surfaced so far. And another important part, there is official confirmation from Apple, Tom Holland or any other trusted source.

To check its authenticity, we shared a screenshot of the viral image with OpenAI’s Verify AI Image platform, which also suggested that “This content was generated using OpenAI tools. The signals below provide supporting evidence for this result.”

How to check if an image is AI-generated or real?

As Apple’s launch event gets closer, social media is usually flooded with concept renders, edited images and fake leaks. So, if you come across the viral Tom Holland image, it’s best to take it with a pinch of salt.

And if you want to check the authenticity of an image, simply follow these steps:

— Take the screenshot of the viral image

— Open https://openai.com/research/verify/ or go to Gemini

— Upload the viral image that you need to check

— Simply tap on OpenAI’s platform or ask “Is this an AI image” on Gemini

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

— Now, wait for the results.