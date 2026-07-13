Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra: 5 things to know before Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is just days away from hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is expected to unveil its new foldable smartphones. While Samsung hasn’t revealed the names and details about the upcoming devices, but several teasers and leaks have painted a clear picture of what to expect from the upcoming devices. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra prices leak ahead of July 22 launch: Here's what we know

This year could be a little different. Instead of launching just one Fold model, Samsung is rumoured to introduce two — the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. If the recent reports are accurate, here’s what you should know before the official launch event — the Galaxy Unpacked. Also Read: Google just started selling Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and nobody saw it coming

1. Samsung may launch two Fold models

The biggest change this year could be the lineup itself. Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra together. The standard Fold 8 is expected to arrive with a new, wider form factor, while the Ultra could retain Samsung’s familiar tall book-style design that we have seen so far. If true, this would be the first time Samsung has offered two different Fold smartphones. Also Read: 6 best wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 with ANC: OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, more

2. A wider cover display could finally arrive

Samsung has been criticised for offering a narrow outer display on its Fold phones for years. That may finally change. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to feature a shorter and wider design, making the cover screen feel much closer to a regular smartphone. Reports suggest it could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch foldable inner screen with a new 4:3 aspect ratio. Via multiple teaser videos, Samsung has already hinted towards this new wider design. Well, the official name is yet to be confirmed.

3. Flagship chipset and AI experience

Unlike previous years, Samsung may not split processors across regions for its Fold lineup. Recent reports suggest both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset globally. The customised “for Galaxy” version is expected to offer slightly higher CPU and GPU speeds than the standard Snapdragon chip.

Samsung Electronics President and CEO TM Roh has recently revealed that “As AI helps us with more at once, a screen that flexes and folds expands what is possible. This is what makes foldables special: they fold into your hand or open a larger stage…The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked is where we will show what’s next in bringing all this together: more personal, natural AI experiences on a foundation more partners can build on.”

4. Finally, faster charging

Leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may also become lighter than its predecessor. It could weigh around 201 grams, while measuring just 4.5mm when unfolded. Samsung is also rumoured to upgrade the charging speed to 45W, paired with a 4,800mAh battery.

5. Launch date and expected price

What we know for sure is that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, the tech giant is also expected to launch the usual Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

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Talking about the price, several leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 may start at around EUR 1,999 globally, which translates roughly into Rs 2.17 lakh. However, nothing has been confirmed officially and we have to wait for the official details.