Google Duet AI update: Google today announced that it has started rolling out its Duet AI for Workspace to its customers. With this, Duet AI will be able to perform tasks such as take notes during meetings and translate video captions automatically when using Google Meet and Google Chat. In addition to that, Google’s Duet AI will also be able to join meetings on behalf of users. It is worth noting that Google had first announced these features at Google I/O 2023 earlier this year and now it has started making these features available to Google Workspace users globally.

But there is a catch. Not all Google Workspace users can access the Duet AI-powered features in Google Chat and Google Meet. Google, in a blog post, said that Duet AI for Google Workspace is now generally available, and that people can get started with a no-cost trial. However, large organisations will have to pay $30 per user for access to Duet AI-based features.

So, here are all the Duet AI-based features coming to Google Meet and Google Chat.

Google Duet AI-based features coming to Google Meet

Google today said that Duet AI in Google Meet will help users to look and sound their best during a meeting. To make this happen, the company is rolling out two features — dynamic tiles and face detection — to Meet users. These features will give attendees in a meeting room their own video tile with their name.

In addition to this, the company is also launching automatic translated captions for 18 languages in Google Meet. With this feature, Meet will automatically detect when another language is spoken and display the translation in real time.

Google is also rolling out a feature wherein Duet AI in Google Meet will take note-takes and sending out recaps of a meeting to all the participants in a meeting. “Duet AI can capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real time with the new “take notes for me” feature and it will send a summary to attendees after the meeting,” the company wrote in the blog post. Furthermore, the company said that Duet AI in Meet will help get latecomers get up to speed with “summary so far,” which is a quick snapshot of everything that they have missed.

Lastly, the company said that with the “attend for me” feature in Google Meet will, Duet AI be able to join the meeting on a user’s behalf and deliver their message in their absence.

Google Duet AI-based features coming to Google Chat

Coming to Google Chat, with Duet AI, users can now ask questions about their content, get a summary of documents shared in a space, and catch up on missed conversations.

“When you need to talk it through in real time, you can switch to voice in an instant with huddles in Chat, right from the space where you’re already collaborating,” Google added in a blog post. For the unversed, Huddles are audio-first, impromptu gatherings powered by Meet that help distributed teams come together in real time without having to jump into a separate scheduled meeting.

Additionally, the company announced that Google Chat is getting support for up to 500,000 participants. Lastly, the company announced that it is enhancing smart reply in Gmail with Duet AI, which in turn will allow users to draft longer personalized replies — with a single tap.