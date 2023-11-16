Google Search update: Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Search that will enable users to write notes on webpages. In addition to writing notes, users will also be able to read notes that have been left by other users. The company in a blog post today that its new ‘Notes’ feature will ‘let users share their knowledge right on Search, helping others find the best answers for their weirdest or most wonderfully unique questions, and discover what’s most useful for them on the web’.

“We’ve seen in our research that people are interested in what people like them are saying about a given web page. Notes are designed to work hand-in-hand with existing content on the web, adding a new layer of human insights to your search results,” Google wrote in a blog post.

So, what does Notes on Google Search do?

Google Search‘s new feature essentially lets users leave their comments or their thoughts on a particular website. This information will be useful for people who visit the webpage as it will help them understand if it holds the information that they are looking for or where to look for certain information. The concept is similar to how you find notes in books in a library.

“Our goal with this new Labs experiment is to provide access to helpful tips about an article or topic from both experts and everyday people. This not only helps you narrow in on the most relevant information, but also may help you see what worked for others who have been there before,” the company added.

Who can access Notes in Google Search?

That said, not all users can access Notes in Google Search. It is reserved for users who have opted for the company’s Search Labs, which is where Google tests all its experimental features. Google says that users will have to opt in to Notes in Search Labs. Once they do, they will see a “Notes” button appear below search results in the Google app, and on articles on Discover. Users can tap this button to see what others have said about the web page. They can also create a note to share your experience with the topic or article when they visit a new web page.

Furthermore, the company says that users can also customise their note with elements like text, stickers and photos, and you can pick from different visual styles to make it feel like your own.

Where is Notes available?

As far as availability is concerned, Notes will be available in Search Labs in the Google app on Android and iOS starting today in English in the US and Hindi and English in India.