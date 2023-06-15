comscore
News

Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

Apps

Some symptoms are hard to explain with words. For these cases, searching for the condition using a picture of the affected area can be helpful.

  • Published: June 15, 2023 3:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Google Lens will give users an idea about their skin condition.
  • Google Lens can be accessed through Google app.
  • Google Lens can even help students solve homework problems.
Google Lens How to copy text from a paper and send it to your pc laptop

When someone feels unwell, they may use Google to look up their symptoms and get a sense of what illness they may have. This does not mean Google can take the place of a doctor, but it can help them understand how serious or urgent their situation is. Also Read - Google Maps is getting new feature to help you travel better: Check details

However, some symptoms are hard to explain with words, like a mole or a skin rash. For these cases, searching for the condition using a picture of the affected area can be helpful. Also Read - How to directly report spam sites to Google: A step-by-step guide

Thankfully, Google has rolled out a new feature that will allow users to search for skin conditions by uploading photos of skin issues and Google Lens’ image-recognition technology will help you get an idea about their skin condition by finding visually similar matches. Also Read - Google Search new game lets you roll search results into a ball: Here's how to play it

“Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you’re not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head,” Google said in a blog post.

If you find this feature interesting and give it a try, here is a step-by-step guide on how to search your skin condition using Google Lens

A step-by-step guide on how to search your skin condition using Google Lens

Step 1: Launch the Google app on your phone or tablet and look for the Google Lens icon on the right side of the search bar, which resembles a colourful camera.

Step 2: Use Google Lens to take a picture of your skin issue, or choose one of the pictures from your gallery.

Step 3: Press the shutter button to start the search. You will see visual results that match your search.

You will also see some possible diagnoses under your picture. You can tap on each one to see more similar pictures.

What else Google Lens can be used for?

Google Lens can be used for various purposes such as users can use Google Lens to break the language barrier and translate street signs, menus and more into over 100 languages.

Google Lens can even help students solve homework problems. If students are stuck on a homework problem in math, history or science, they can tap the homework filter on Google Lens and then take a picture and Google Lens will share instructions to help them learn how to solve the problem.

 

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 3:47 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Lens can now search for your skin condition: Here's how to use it

LG launches LG Gram series 2023, LG UltraPC line-ups in India: Check Price, Specs, availability

Google joins hands with IT Ministry to boost online cyber safety

Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India

Planning a trip this summer? Google Maps has new tricks up its sleeves

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy