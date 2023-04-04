Travelling soon? This Google Lens feature will let you explore a lot more

Summers are here and many of you may either have already planned a trip to someplace cooler or are planning it. Sure, you have your itinerary and a guide to help you explore the new place, but using that might be time-consuming. You can save both effort and time if you use Google Lens to not only search for a new dish you saw at some restaurant but also see if you could get the same dish near you. That is possible with ‘multisearch’ in Google Lens, which is now rolling out globally to all users on Android and iOS. Also Read - Google starts rolling out topic filters to Search results on desktop

With multisearch, you can combine images and text to refine your search so that you see more relevant and personal results. Running an image through Google Lens will likely identify a dish correctly, but what if you want to have it? Just type "near me" in the Add to your search option to filter results with restaurants and eateries near you that serve the same dish. And it is not applicable to just dishes. You could search for dresses and even collectibles on Google Lens, followed by a lookup for them near you. Google Lens will give you directions to the nearest shop.

The new multisearch option in Google Lens is one of the new features that the company announced earlier this week. Google has enhanced its tools and products with new capabilities to help you do more with its services. You can now scope out places before your visit with the help of an immersive view. This helps especially when you want to gauge the vibe of a restaurant or a cafe in a new place. There is a new Recent tab in Google Maps' desktop version, where you could create lists of places your searched and share them with your travelling partner. But this tab automatically organises places you have searched for on Maps by city with the new Recents tab on desktop.