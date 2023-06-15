Google joins hands with IT Ministry to boost online cyber safety

comscore
News

Google collaborates with IT Ministry to boost online cyber safety

News

Google will work with MeitY to amplify its 'Stay Safe Online' campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety.

Highlights

  • Google has joined hands with MeitY.
  • Google and MeitY are working together to promote cyber security.
  • The development is a part of Google's 'Be Internet Awesome' programme.
google (7)

The IT Ministry and Google on Thursday announced further collaboration to drive citizen awareness on online cyber safety in the country. Also Read - MeitY wages war against online betting, unveils key amendments to online gaming rules

The tech giant will work with MeitY to amplify its ‘Stay Safe Online’ campaign through several initiatives, ranging from literacy programmes around cyber safety, multilingual digital content on online safety, and educational content on how to navigate information online. Also Read - UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

“With over 700 million Indians using the internet, and the country driving transformative innovations with the power of digital technologies, it is important to ensure that the internet is inclusive and safe for all,” said Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India. Also Read - Indian government set to ban 138 betting apps, 94 Loan apps with China links

Google will raise awareness on the fundamentals of online safety through the ‘Be Internet Awesome’ programme, sharing helpful content covering a wide range of online safety topics.

“India’s G20 Presidency offers a remarkable opportunity to shape a model of the internet that promotes inclusivity and establishes new global standards. With this growth comes an urgent need to sensitise citizens of all ages about online risks and the adoption of safety measures and cyber hygiene to protect themselves,” said Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov.

Google is working with the IT Ministry to enhance user awareness on cyber fraud, helping people identify common types of online scams and adopt best practices to safeguard against those.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 15, 2023 1:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google joins hands with IT Ministry to boost online cyber safety

Samsung Galaxy M34 to launch soon in India

Planning a trip this summer? Google Maps has new tricks up its sleeves

Music publishers are suing Twitter over copyright violations

Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today: Where to buy it

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Realme founder Sky Li talks about Realme 11 Pro series, foldables, more

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania

Features

Interview with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium on TVS Racing & Kidzania
WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy