Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale may take place next month in India

Amazon Prime Day in India this year may kick off next month. The annual extravaganza of deals, offers, and loads of discounts on Amazon exclusively for Prime members comes once a year around June or July. It seems this year’s Prime Day will be held between July 15 and July 16, giving customers with the membership two days to grab their favourite items at much lower prices than usual.

The Prime Day sale dates have not come out officially yet, but searching “Prime Day” on Google seemingly reveals the date, ruining Amazon’s surprise. “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event on July 15-16 exclusively for Prime members, featuring two days of epic deals on top brands,” read the snippet below the result. The website shown in Google Search results is Amazon’s India website, referring to the beginning of the two-day sale event in the country next month. As of writing this story, Amazon seems to have hidden the dates for Google Search.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Day in the US will return on July 11 and wind up the next day, July 12.

Last year, Amazon held Prime Day on July 23-24, so if what Google is showing holds any water, the company may have expedited this year’s edition for some reason. But much like before, this year’s Prime Day will be a two-day sale event, as well.

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can expect discounts and deals on a range of products, such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, PCs, televisions, home appliances, apparel, home decor, and more. Moreover, Amazon releases new movies or shows every week for the entire Prime Day month on Prime Video. There is also usually an offer on using Amazon Pay, as well as other services.

To become an Amazon Prime member, you have to pay a subscription fee. Currently, you can buy monthly, quarterly, or annual memberships, costing Rs 299, Rs 599, and Rs 1,499, respectively. Amazon has also launched Prime Lite membership in India, asking Rs 999 for a year to give members access to Prime benefits such as free two-day delivery, cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and unlimited Prime Video streaming on two concurrent devices in HD quality. However, it is unclear currently if there will be any changes to benefits for Prime Lite members participating in Prime Day.