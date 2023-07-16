Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on gaming laptops

Amazon Prime Day will be over in a few hours, but you can grab deals on the gaming laptops from brands such as MSI, Asus, Lenovo, and HP.

With a few hours left for the Amazon Prime Day sale to get over, we are bringing you some good deals that you can consider for select product categories. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, the Prime Day sale has various discounts and offers on a range of gaming laptops from different brands. You have several Asus ROG and TUF gaming laptops, as well as laptops from Predator, MSI, and Legion brands. While there are several laptops in the mix, we have picked some of the best deals.

Asus TUF gaming F15 (2021)

This gaming laptop with a 144Hz Full-HD display and 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is currently available to buy at Rs 53,990, instead of its listed price of Rs 74,990.

Buy now on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop from Lenovo has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, and 4GB Nvidia GTX graphics. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for the lowest price of Rs 49,990, instead of the original price of Rs 82,490.

Buy now on Amazon

Acer Aspire 5

The Aspire 5 from Acer has 16GB of RAM and features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with a 15.6-inch Full-HD display. This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 54,990, instead of the original price of Rs 82,990.

Buy now on Amazon

MSI GF63 Thin

The MSI GF63 Thin comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 144Hz Full-HD display, and a 4GB Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 4GB memory. You can buy the MSI GF63 Thin laptop for the low price of Rs 64,990, as opposed to the listed price of Rs 95,990.

Buy now on Amazon

Dell G15 5520

The Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and comes with a 120Hz 15.6-inch Full-HD display. This laptop has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You can buy this laptop for Rs 72,990 in the Prime Day sale, against the original price of Rs 1,01,749.

Buy now on Amazon

MSI Cyborg 15

The MSI Cyborg 15 comes with a 12th Gen i5 processor, a 144Hz Full-HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and support for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 4GB memory. You can buy this laptop for Rs 62,990, contrary to the original price of Rs 89,990.

Buy now on Amazon

HP Victus

The HP Victus comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, along with a 16.1-inch Full-HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card. This laptop is available for Rs 55,990, against the original price of Rs 65,618.

Buy now on Amazon