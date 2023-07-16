Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on Echo speakers, display, and combos

Amazon Echo speakers and smart displays are selling at big discounts during the ongoing Prime Day Sale, which ends tonight.

Amazon Prime Day has entered the second and final day. But despite the general thought that the good deals might already be over, the sale still features some interesting deals that you can grab. The Prime Day sale is a good time to move that Echo speaker or display, or just a combo of Echo devices with IoT products out of the wish list. If you are planning to buy an Echo device, Amazon not only has deals on it but also on different combos that include either an Echo speaker or an Echo display. We have handpicked some of these deals for you.

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

The Echo Dot 3rd Generation brings better sound quality that you can use with the Alexa app, as well as using Bluetooth. Amazon claims the Echo Dot offers increased privacy, thanks to a microphone button. The speaker is powered by Amazon’s digital voice assistant, Alexa. It is currently available for Rs 1,949 against the original price of Rs 4,499. You can save more on this device using a Rs 250 coupon, which brings down the cost to Rs 1,699.

Buy now on Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation

The latest Echo Dot brings powerful bass, along with the goodness of Alexa. It also looks entirely different from the previous generation, having a globe-like design. You can control smart home devices and listen to music and podcasts with your voice using Alexa. In the sale, the Echo Dot 4th Generation is available for Rs 2,249, as opposed to the original price of Rs 4,499.

Buy now on Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation with clock

It is the same Echo Dot 4th Generation speaker but with a digital clock on it. There is an LED display on the mesh, showing time and other important details right on the speaker. This speaker is also powered by Amazon Alexa digital voice assistant. Instead of its original price of Rs 5,499, the Echo Dot 4th Generation with clock is available for Rs 4,449 in the Prime Day sale.

Buy now on Amazon

Echo Show 10

It is an Echo speaker but with a display. The Echo Show 10 has a powerful 10W speaker with support for a 10.1-inch display that can rotate as it follows the subject. There is a 13MP built-in camera on the display that can track the person, as well as allow for video calls. The Echo Show 10 is available in the Prime Day sale for a discounted price of Rs 21,999.

Buy now on Amazon

Echo Show 5 2nd Generation combo with Fire TV Stick

Much like the Echo Show 10, the Echo Show offers both a speaker and a display, but the display on it is about half the size. In this combo, you get both the Echo Show 5 2nd generation and the Fire TV Stick, which includes the remote control. The combo is worth Rs 13,998, but you can buy it for a discounted price of Rs 7,198 during the Prime Day sale.

Buy now on Amazon

Echo Dot 4th Generation with Wipro 16A Smart Plug

Your Echo Dot speaker will let you control different smart devices, so it makes sense if you buy those alongside. To make it convenient, Amazon offers a bundle of the Echo Dot 4th Generation with the Wipro 16A Smart Plug. This smart plug can be controlled using Alexa through the Echo Dot 4th Generation speaker. This combo costs Rs 3,148, contrary to the listed price of Rs 6,789.

Buy now on Amazon