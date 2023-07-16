Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Best deals on high-end projectors

The Amazon Prime Day sale is just a few hours away from getting over. While a lot of deals are already over, you can still make the best of the sale, especially if you are looking for a new projector.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is just a few hours away from getting over. While a lot of deals are already over, you can still make the best of the sale, especially if you are looking for a new projector. Amazon is selling some of the highest-selling projectors right now. From Portronics to Visitek, these projectors offer the best value for money, allowing you to create your room into a mini theatre, provided you couple the setup with powerful speakers for a better experience. Here are some of the best deals on projectors we have handpicked for you:

Portronics Beem 400 WiFi Projector

This projector offers a beam clarity of 150 lumens, alongside a 16:9 aspect ratio and contrast of 2000:1. The Beem 400 WiFi projector supports direct casting from Android and iOS devices through Chromecast and AirPlay features, respectively. It also has 6W speakers with Hi-Fi sound, along with connectivity options that include an HDMI port, a USB-A port, and an AUX 3.5mm port. The Portronics Beem 400 WiFi projector is currently on sale in Amazon Prime Day at Rs 11,499, against the listed price of Rs 29,999.

Buy now on Amazon

EGate i9 Pro-Max

This projector looks like the conventional ones and offers Full-HD native video quality. But it can support 4K videos. The projector offers a 4500 lumens beam and supports a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. There are two HDMI ports on the projector, a USB-A port, a VGA port, an AV port, a 3.5mm port, and an SD card reader. It also supports Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. The projector also supports 3W built-in speakers. The projector is currently available for Rs 11,966 currently on Amazon Prime against the listed price of Rs 15,990.

Buy now on Amazon

Visitek ADAM

The Visitek ADAM by EGate is another popular projector that offers a beam of 3600 lumens, a high dynamic contrast ratio of 20,000:1, and a 2.69-inch LTPS horizontal LCD with Rhombus pixels that offer 1080p resolution. It is powered by a 9th-generation Mali GPU. This projector is available currently at a price of Rs 6,980.

Buy now on Amazon

EGate K9 Pro-Max

The EGate K9 Pro-Max offers Full-HD 1080p native support but can project 4K videos. It offers a beam of 6600 lumens, along with support for two HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The EGate K9 Pro-Max is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 15,466.

Buy now on Amazon