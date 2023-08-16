Samsung has started rolling out a major software update for its Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series, bringing new features and improvements to the smartwatches. The update, dubbed One UI 5, is based on Wear OS and aims to enhance the user experience and health-tracking capabilities of the devices.

One of the highlights of the One UI 5 update is the improved sleep management feature, which gives users a sleep score that evaluates their sleep quality based on various metrics. These include the time spent in each sleep phase, the amount of snoring, and the blood oxygen levels. The update also got a Sleep Coach feature that will determine the type of sleep after seven days of monitoring and some sleep surveys. It will also provide four-to-five weeks of coaching program to help users improve their sleep habits.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series might house bigger batteries: Report

Another notable feature of the One UI 5 update is the personalised heart rate zones, which help users monitor their workout intensity levels based on their physical condition. The zones are divided into five categories: warm-up, fat burn, cardio, hard training and max effort. Users can see their current zone and adjust their pace accordingly to achieve their fitness goals.

In addition to this, the Route Workout feature is now also available for running and walking. Earlier, it was limited to hiking and cycling.

The One UI 5 update also brings some user interface enhancements, such as new watch faces, widgets, and animations. Users can also customise their watch settings more easily with the Quick Panel, which allows them to access frequently used features with a swipe. Additionally, the update improves the compatibility and integration of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series with other Samsung devices, such as earbuds.

The One UI 5 update will be rolled out to the United States, Canada, Europe, and India for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The updates for Galaxy Watch 4 will soon be available to download outside the United States including India, the UK, the EU (Europe), Australia, and Canada globally in a phased manner. Users can check for the update by going to Settings and then to Software Update on their watch. The update is expected to weigh around 2GB, depending on the device model.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 allows users to make contactless payments using NFC in India. On its website, Samsung has mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6 will support Samsung Wallet in India, allowing users to make payments with saved credit cards. To make a payment, users will have to bring their smartwatch near a PoS terminal and money will be deducted from the selected credit card.