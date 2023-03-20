Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors, as per media reports. The smartwatch series is likely to launch globally in the second half of this year, alongside a new generation of foldable smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup battery capacities revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series expected specifications, features

The smartwatch is likely to be available in two size variants. Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Both capacities are larger than the Galaxy Watch5’s batteries which only offer 284 mAh for the 40mm size and 410 mAh for the 44mm version.

The tech giant is also rumoured to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

For the unversed, Samsung Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro were launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

The Watch5 smartwatch comes with an armor aluminum casing while the Pro model comes with a Titanium casing and a new magnetic D-buckle sport band. Unlike the rumours of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, these smartwatches do not come with rotating dial. They both feature AMOLED displays.

The 40mm model of Watch5 comes with a 1.2-inch display and the other 44mm version comes with a 1.4-inch display. The Pro model sports a 1.4mm display.

In addition to this, you get Samsung’s dual core Exynos W920 chip and Wear OS 3.5 software.

–With inputs from IANS