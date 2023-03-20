comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Pro details tipped online, ahead of the launch
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series might house bigger batteries: Report

Wearables

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery.
  • It was earlier reported that Samsung was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.
  • The tech giant is also rumoured to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro. 
Untitled design - 2023-03-20T102301.786

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series will feature bigger batteries than its predecessors, as per media reports. The smartwatch series is likely to launch globally in the second half of this year, alongside a new generation of foldable smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup battery capacities revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series expected specifications, features

The smartwatch is likely to be available in two size variants. Both the Galaxy Watch6 40mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 42mm are expected to feature a 300 mAh battery, reports GSMArena. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch6 44mm and the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 46mm will likely have a 425 mAh battery. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Both capacities are larger than the Galaxy Watch5’s batteries which only offer 284 mAh for the 40mm size and 410 mAh for the 44mm version.

The tech giant is also rumoured to bring back the rotating bezel this year indicating that it would happen for the Galaxy Watch6 Pro.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company’s next-generation foldables, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

For the unversed, Samsung Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro were launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

The Watch5 smartwatch comes with an armor aluminum casing while the Pro model comes with a Titanium casing and a new magnetic D-buckle sport band. Unlike the rumours of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, these smartwatches do not come with rotating dial. They both feature AMOLED displays.

The 40mm model of Watch5 comes with a 1.2-inch display and the other 44mm version comes with a 1.4-inch display. The Pro model sports a 1.4mm display.

In addition to this, you get Samsung’s dual core Exynos W920 chip and Wear OS 3.5 software.

–With inputs from IANS

 

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 11:58 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Today is the last day to switch away from Twitter s SMS-based 2FA

Microsoft might soon introduce a crypto wallet to its Edge browser

Google Pixel 8 to launch with new 'Video Unblur' tool

Discord's Nitro subscribers can now set 'themes'

Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to Pixel 6a: Carl Pei reacts

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features