Samsung has announced its Fab Grab Fest 2023. Early access to the sale has started on May 1 and the actual sale will start from May 4. During the sale, interested buyers can avail discounts and cashback on mobiles, laptops, smartwatches and tablets. The sale offers will be available on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country. Also Read - Galaxy Z Flip 5 To Come With A Massive Cover Display - Watch Video

During the sale, interested buyers can get up to 57 precent off on select models of Galaxy S Series, A Series, M Series, F Series and Flip3 smartphones, up to 29 percent off on laptops and up to 40 percent off on Galaxy tablets and wearables. In addition to this, they can also get an additional cashback of up to 14 percent on debit and credit cards of HDFC and ICICI banks respectively. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series might house bigger batteries: Report

Further, first-time buyers on Samsung Shop app can avail of benefits up to Rs 2,000 on select Galaxy devices and an additional 10 percent cashback is available over and above Fab Grab Fest offers if buyers make their purchase using a Samsung Axis bank credit card. Furthermore, interested buyers will get an extra five percent off on purchases of two or more products across categories. Also Read - Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Top offers on smartphones

— Samsung will offer up to 57 percent discount on smartphones.

— The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB|128GB) will be available for Rs 29,999, while Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (8GB|128GB) will be available for Rs 42,999.

— Similarly, Samsung Galaxy F14 will be available for Rs 11,990. In addition to this, discount is also available on Galaxy M14 and Galaxy F23.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Top offers on tablets

— Interested buyers can avail up to 40 percent discount on Galaxy Tabs.

— The Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi) will be available for Rs 47,999, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 1,10,999.

— Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Wi-Fi, 4GB RAM) will be available for Rs 34,999, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 (Wi-Fi) will be available for Rs 21,999.

— Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (LTE, 4GB RAM) will be available for Rs 43,999 and Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi, 3GB RAM) will be available for Rs 12,649.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Top offers on smartwatches, wearables

— Samsung will offer up to 40 percent discount is available on Galaxy smartwatches and accessories during Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

— During the sale, the Galaxy Watch5 will be available for Rs 23,999, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro will be available for Rs 37,999 and Galaxy Watch4 LTE will be available for Rs 14,999.

— Similarly, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available for Rs 14,649.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Top offers on laptops

— Samsung is offering up to 29 percent discount is available on laptops during Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

— Interested buyers can get Galaxy Book2 at Rs 57,990, and Galaxy Book Go will be available at Rs 25,990.

— In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail of discounts on Galaxy Book3 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.