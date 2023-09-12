Apple at its ‘Wonderlust’ event announced the all-new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2. The new wearables do not have feature design changes, but rather have some internal upgrades. The duo packs Apple’s new S9 chipset that has a 30 percent faster GPU and a 4-core neural engine. Both come with features like Double-tap, precision finding, and brighter displays. As every year, Apple is again aiming at going carbon neutral with its new products and it has seemingly done that.

READ MORE Apple Event 2023: How to watch the iPhone 15 launch event tonight

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 features

Apple’s new Watch Series 9 succeeds the Series 8 from last year, whereas, the Watch Ultra 2 succeeds the Watch Ultra. But as their names, there are no big changes to their designs. In fact, the only major change is on the inside. The duo is powered by Apple’s new S9 chipset. The chip has a 4-core neural engine and has a 30 percent faster GPU.

Both wearables support precision finding with the help of the ultra-wide-band chip. This lets users find their iPhones’ precise location with the Apple Watch. Furthermore, there’s a Double-tap feature to answer and accept calls with the index finger and thumb. Moreover, Apple has introduced on-device Siri, where it will process requests on the watch itself and go to the cloud. The duo boots on the latest watchOS 10.

The Watch Series 9 sports an edge-to-edge retina OLED display with 2,000 nits of maximum brightness, double from Series 8’s 1,000 nits (max) brightness. It also has always-on-display support with support for brightness as low as 1 nit. It comes with new colors and watch bands. Apple says that the Series 9 is its first-ever carbon-neutral product.

The Watch Series Ultra, on the other hand, features a large retina display OLED panel with the highest brightness in any Apple Watch – up to 3,000 nits. The smartwatch continues to boast a titanium frame and comes with new watch bands. It also has a new modular ultra watch face that shows the most information at a glance. It has a 36-hour battery life that can extend up to 72 hours with low power mode.

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 pricing

The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced at $399/Rs 41,900 and the Watch Ultra 2 costs $799. The Series 9 will be available next month in a new pink shade alongside starlight, midnight, silver, and Product Red. The Watch Ultra 2 will be available starting September 22 in the global markets.