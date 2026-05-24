11 key Apple products to launch in second half of 2026

The first half of 2026 has felt relatively calm for Apple. Apart from software updates and smaller announcements, the company has mostly stayed away from major launches. With WWDC 2026 around the corner and Apple’s usual September launch window approaching, reports suggest the company could unveil a long list of products in the second half of the year, from the first-ever foldable iPhone, new flagship iPhones and smarter Siri-powered devices to upgraded Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches. Also Read: Google Pixel Fold hit by strange outer display bug, users report black screen issue

Here are some of the biggest Apple devices expected in the second half of 2026. Also Read: Apple AI Pin may become the next big thing after the iPhone

Top Apple launches in the second half of 2026

3 iPhones: iPhone 18 Pro models and the first foldable

The biggest attention will naturally remain on the next iPhone lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to bring upgrades like a newer A20 Pro chipset, a smaller Dynamic Island, camera improvements, and Apple’s next-generation modem with expanded satellite support. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may get ultra-luxury Caviar versions with gold finish

But the major attention is on Apple’s foldable phone, which may arrive as the “iPhone Ultra.” Reports suggest the foldable device could feature a 7.7-inch inner display along with a smaller outer screen. Apple is also said to be optimising iOS 27 specifically for foldable multitasking and side-by-side apps.

2 Apple Watches: Focus on health again?

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are also expected later this year. Rumours currently point toward improved health sensors, better wellness tracking, and possibly an updated Health app powered by AI-driven recommendations. Some reports also hint at Touch ID integration, although that still remains uncertain. The Ultra model may additionally receive improved satellite communication features.

2 iPads expected

The next iPad mini is tipped to receive a newer Pro-level chipset and possibly its first OLED display. Meanwhile, the entry-level iPad 12 is expected to gain Apple Intelligence support with upgraded internals. The design changes may remain limited, but performance upgrades are likely to be the main focus.

Macs are expected to get more powerful

Several Mac devices are also expected before the year ends. The upcoming Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Studio models may primarily focus on chip upgrades moving toward Apple’s M5 family. However, the more interesting product could be a redesigned MacBook Pro, which some reports claim may eventually launch as “MacBook Ultra.”

This device is rumoured to bring an OLED display, touchscreen support, M6-series chips, a thinner body, and Dynamic Island-inspired design elements.

What else is coming?

Apart from these, another category to watch is Apple’s smart home ecosystem. Reports suggest Apple is preparing a new Apple TV, updated HomePod mini, a redesigned HomePod, a completely new smart Home Hub.

The Home Hub may feature a 6-7-inch display, FaceTime support, and deeper Siri integration for controlling smart devices around the house.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

However, most of these products reportedly depend heavily on Apple’s upgraded Siri and Apple Intelligence rollout. If Siri’s AI upgrade gets delayed again, some smart home launches could shift further.