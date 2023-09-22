5G mobile telephony has drastically improved the speeds at which we connect with the internet via our smartphones. While on one hand, increased availability of 5G network is slowly changing the way we consume data on the smartphones, things on the home broadband side of things have remained largely unchanged. But that is about to change soon as Qualcomm has announced a new platform that aims to bring the combined power of 10G internet and Wi-Fi 7 to users’ homes.

For the unversed, home broadband services offer speeds between 50Mbps and around 1Gbps. With 10G internet, these speeds will touch 10Gbps mark. This will drastically improve the speed at which users access the internet in their homes. It will also improve the overall home ecosystem network by providing high network speed and reducing latency. This is where Qualcomm’s 10G Fiber Gateway Platform comes into picture.

As Qualcomm explains it, 10G Fiber Gateway Platform is a platform that is architected to enable 10Gbps to and through the home. “Its software-defined architecture combines 10G Passive Optical Network (PON) technology with multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to ensure high-speed connectivity and low-latency access can be delivered seamlessly through the home to end devices – such as phones, PCs, smart TVs, home cameras or appliances,” Qualcomm wrote in a release. Simply put, this platform is designed to provide 10Gbps speed with low latency in homes to connected devices such as smart TVs, smart cameras, smart displays and smartphones to name a few.

Furthermore, the company says that with devices that support the 10G Fiber Gateway Platform, service providers will be able to offer differentiated services optimised for applications such as gaming, streaming, and employer-supported work-from-home optimized service. Or in other words, routers or devices supporting the 10G Fiber Gateway Platform could be customised to provide network speed based on the use-cases such as office work or gaming.

10G Fiber Gateway Platform supported specifications

It will support Wi-Fi 7 with simultaneous operation in 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz spectrum bands. It offers peak downstream and upstream rate of 10 Gbps. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4 along with support for up to 16 spatial streams.