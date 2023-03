Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with this prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has upgraded its Rs 2,999 prepaid plan. The updated plan now offers unlimited 5G data to the eligible subscribers in addition to offering the benefits that it already offers as a part of the plan. Also Read - Apple likely to include its in-house 5G modems in iPhones soon: Here’s what we know so far

For the unversed, Jio’s Rs 2,999 prepaid plans comes with a validity of 365 days and it offers 2.5GB of data per day, which totals to 912.5GB of data in a year. As a part of the Happy New Year offer, subscribers will get additional 23 days of validity and additional 75G of data. In total, Jio’s Rs 2,999 prepaid plan offers 388 days of validity along with 987.5GB of data. Also Read - Qualcomm says Apple may use its own 5G modems in iPhone 16

Additional benefits included as a part of this plan include complimentary subscription to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud. And now, the upgraded plan offers unlimited 5G data. Also Read - Internet speeds for Jio and Airtel improved since the launch of 5G service in India: Report

In addition to Rs 2,999 plan, Jio is also offering a 5G upgrade plan worth Rs 61 that comes with the same validity as your existing plan and offers a total of 6GB of data. This plan can be coupled with other prepaid plans worth Rs 119, 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 by Jio subscribers in cities where Jio’s 5G service is active to get access to Jio’s True 5G network. Jio says that the unlimited 5G data is applicable only in cities where Jio True 5G has been launched and user has been invited for Jio Welcome Offer.

It is worth noting that the change comes just days after Jio expanded the availability of its True 5G network to more than 27 cities, making the service available in 331 Indian cities. Here is the entire list of cities where Jio’s 5G network is available:

Jio True 5G network availability

Andhra Pradesh – Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur, Anakapalli, Machilipatnam, Tadipatri

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar

Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia

Bihar – Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Arrah, Begusarai, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Purnia

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh – Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur, Raigarh, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur, Bhatapara

Goa – Panaji, Mormugao

Delhi

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu — Diu

Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara, Wadhwan, Gandhidham, Ankleshwar, Savarkundla, Vapi

Jharkhand – Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag, Katras

Jammu and Kashmir — Anantnag

Haryana – Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar

Himachal Pradesh — Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh

Karnataka – Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Chitradurga, Raichur, Kolar, Bhadravathi, Ramanagara, Doddaballapura, Chintamani

Kerala – Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Changanassery, Muvattupuzha, Kodungallur

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, Ujjain, Satna, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Katni Murwara

Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji, Akola, Parbhani, Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, Malegaon, Satara

Manipur – Imphal, Thoubal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nalco, Talcher

Puducherry

Punjab – Amritsar, Derabassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Patiala, Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot

Rajasthan – Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar

Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli, Pollachi, Kovilpatti

Telangana – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jagtial, Kothagudem, Kodad, Tandur, Zahirabad, Nirmal

Tripura – Agartala

Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur, Barabanki, Kashipur, Ramnagar

Uttar Pradesh – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki, Rampur

West Bengal – Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata, Siliguri, Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, Kharagpur, Bankura