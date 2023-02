Jio launches its 5G network in 25 Indian cities: Check details

Jio today announced that it has expanded the availability of its True 5G network to 25 more cities in the country, taking the overall availability to 304 cities across the country. In addition to this, the telecom giant announced the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Kashmir. The service was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Jammu today. Also Read - Jio Valentine's Day offer gives extra data, flight and food vouchers

“I am delighted to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 5G will bring transformational benefits for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and further the objective of the Government to realize our honourable PM’s Digital India vision,” LG Sinha said on the occasion. Also Read - Jio rolls out True 5G network in Haridwar; now available in 226 cities in India

Furthermore, the company said that it will make its True 5G network available in every part of the Union Territory by the end of December 2023. “Jio has provided employment to more than 36,000 people directly and indirectly in Jammu and Kashmir. This launch is an important milestone for the people of Jammu and Kashmir who will benefit immensely from Jio’s 5G services,” a Jio spokesperson added. Also Read - JioGames signs a 10-year deal with Gamestream to launch a cloud gaming service in India

Here are all the cities where Jio introduced its True 5G network today: Anakapalli and Machilipatnam in Andhra

Pradesh; Arrah, Begusarai, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, and Purnia in Bihar; Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh; Vapi in Gujarat; Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Katras in Jharkhand; Kolar in Karnataka; Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, Malegaon in Maharashtra; Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu; Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh; Mussoorie in Uttarakhand; and Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, and Kharagpur in West Bengal.

Jio True 5G availability in India

Here are all the cities where Jio True 5G network is available in India:

Andhra Pradesh – Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur, Anakapalli, Machilipatnam

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar

Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia

Bihar – Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Arrah, Begusarai, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Purnia

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh – Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur, Raigarh, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur

Goa – Panaji, Mormugao

Delhi

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu — Diu

Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara, Wadhwan, Gandhidham, Ankleshwar, Savarkundla, Vapi

Jharkhand – Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag, Katras

Haryana – Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar

Himachal Pradesh — Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh

Karnataka – Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Chitradurga, Raichur, Kolar

Kerala – Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, Ujjain, Satna, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar

Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji, Akola, Parbhani, Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna, Malegaon

Manipur – Imphal, Thoubal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nalco, Talcher

Puducherry

Punjab – Amritsar, Derabassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Patiala, Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh

Rajasthan – Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar

Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirunelveli

Telangana – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam, Mancherial

Tripura – Agartala

Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur, Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki

West Bengal – Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata, Siliguri, Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra, Kharagpur