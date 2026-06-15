ISRO launches Indian Space Hackathon 2026: How students can apply and win internships

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced the launch of the Indian Space Hackathon 2026. This hackathon is inviting students, undergraduate, PhD students, and postgraduate from across India. All the participants will solve real world challenges in space technology, satellite analysis, climate science, and artificial intelligence. Also Read: ISRO begins YUVIKA 2026 space program: Students to witness rocket launches and space activities

ISRO is hosting a national-level competition, allowing students to have an opportunity to work on problem statements inspired by ISRO’s operational requirements. This will help them in gaining exposure to the country’s space research program. Other than certificates along with national recognition, the participants will also secure internship opportunities at ISRO. In addition, they will also be eligible for receiving mentorship from industry experts and scientists. Also Read: What ISRO’s planned semi-cryogenic engine deal with Russia could mean for India’s space plans

The Indian Space Hackathon 2026 is powered by innovation platform Hack2skill. This initiative is aimed to strengthen academic and space sector both. Besides this, it will also encourage students to develop innovative solutions for some of India’s most complex scientific challenges. Also Read: GalaxEye launches Mission Drishti, India’s largest private satellite: What it does

Who can participate in the ISRO Indian Space Hackathon 2026?

According to ISRO, the hackathon is open for students who are currently pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD from recognized Indian institutes.

Nevertheless, working professionals are not allowed and not eligible to participate in the ISRO competition.

Eligible participants need to form team of three to four members. If you are a student from different colleges and universities, then you can also collaborate and register as a single team. This will help in generating cross college and cross university participation.

ISRO launches Bharatiya Antariksh Hackathon (BAH) 2026. The third edition of this flagship initiative features problem statements in the areas of Geospatial Domain, Space Science, Image Processing, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), and Cybersecurity.… pic.twitter.com/ZJnzDQhphb — ISRO (@isro) June 11, 2026

How to apply for the ISRO Space Hackathon 2026

If you want to participate then you can register through the official Hack2skill event platform.

During the registration process, you will be asked to select a problem statement and submit a detailed conceptual solution proposal. At this stage, you will not be asked to build a prototype. Rather, you need to explain your proposed solution by using the templates provided on the platform.

The registration and idea submission started from June 10, 2026. Applications will remain open until July 1, 2026.

Additionally, ISRO is also conduction online problem statement explainer sessions to help participants understand the challenges in a better way. This session will be held on June 15 and June 16.

What are the problem statements?

According to ISRO, there will be 15 problem statements that will combine practical applications on Earth and space exploration.

There will be several challenges among them one will be focused on creating an AI powered digital twin of India’s climate system. How it will improve environmental monitoring and forecasting. Another question will be to analyze Chandrayaan-2 radar data and how it identifies subsurface ice deposits in the Moon’s south polar region. How it will support in the future lunar missions.

Other challenges that are listed include:

Detecting exoplanets from noisy astronomical observations

Forecasting solar flares using data collected by Aditya-L1

Using generative AI to remove cloud cover from satellite imagery

What is the selection process?

Once the registration phase closes, participant submission will undergo initial screening process.

If your team is shortlisted, then you may be invited to participate in the evaluation rounds. These rounds will involve technical discussions, presentations, and demonstrations. Finalists will also be called for on site assessments at ISRO centres.

The shortlisted team will be announced on 20 July, 2026. On top of this, there will be induction session on 21 July.

The competition will conclude with a 30 hour live grand finale which is scheduled for 6 and 7 August, 2026.

What do winners get?

Winning participants might bet short term internship opportunity at ISRO. This will provide them exposure to real world space projects and research initiatives. For future development, they might get promising solutions and how to have their potential implementation.

Coupled with this, Hackathon will also provide participants to have opportunities with academicians, researchers, and professionals working in space and technology sectors.

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Will ISRO cover travel expenses?

ISRO has announced that it will cover travel expense for the shortlisted students who are attending the physical grand finale. Their travel expense will be reimbursed for 11 AC train.

Important dates