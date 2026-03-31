Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series India launch set for April 15: What to expect

Recently, reports indicated that Xiaomi is planning to expand its ecosystem in India. The new product portfolio would include refrigerators and ACs from the brand. Seems like the company has taken the first step, announcing the launch of the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series in the country. Xiaomi has confirmed that the lineup will debut in India next month. Here’s what you need to know, including its launch date, specs, and more. Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G launches under Rs 15,000 with 6300mAh battery; Check full specs

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series 2026 launch date in India

Xiaomi has confirmed that its Mini LED TVs will debut in India on April 15. The announcement was made through a post on X. The new Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series will feature the company’s Quantum MagiQ display technology. Also Read: iPad to OnePlus: 7 best tablets that I shortlisted before buying a new one under Rs 40,000

Witness the dawn of the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED Series 2026. Powered by #QuantumMagiQ, we are bringing a symphony of billions of colors and cinematic contrast straight to your living room. Prepare to see the world in a light you’ve never imagined. Launching on 15th April. Stay… pic.twitter.com/Rzt29s2xMF — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2026

Interestingly, Xiaomi will be launching its first Mini LED smart TV lineup in the country. A dedicated microsite is also now live on the company’s India website. The brand is yet to announce an online retail partner to sell the TVs apart from the Xiaomi online store.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series specifications (expected)

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series 2026 was recently launched globally. The lineup included five screen sizes – 55, 65, 75, 85, and 98 inches. In India, the brand is expected to start with 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, depending on the market demands. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED is likely to offer 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. It could deliver up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage with HDR10+ and HLG support.

For audio, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED may feature dual 15W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Like other Xiaomi TVs, it could run on Google TV OS to offer access to major streaming platforms, Chromecast support, and AirPlay compatibility.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED could use Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of ports, the TV lineup may offer two HDMI 2.0 ports, a HDMI 2.1 port, along with up to three USB ports and Ethernet.

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What to expect

While the company has only announced the launch date for now, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED is expected to take on other brands offering affordable Mini LED smart TVs in India. Xiaomi will likely reveal the key features and pricing range of the new lineup in the coming days.