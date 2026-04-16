Xiaomi 18 Pro rumored feature: Dedicated button for instant AI actions and smart tasks

The design of smartphones is gradually turning to more AI-oriented rather than feature-oriented. Brands are including Hardware controls to ease the use of AI tools. The upcoming flagship from Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro, is currently in the news due to early leaks and rumors. The upcoming device is expected to introduce some physical buttons and design modifications over its predecessor. Also Read: Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max details leak online ahead of launch this year

Xiaomi 18 Pro Expected Features

Xiaomi 18 Pro leaked renders indicate that the device is going to have a physical button on its side. This button is said to be devoted to AI functions. It can enable users to use advanced features at a touch of a button.

The AI button will be able to assist with several tasks. They can be smart home management, connected car, and other AI assistants. This implies that users do not have to open apps to carry out simple tasks. The whole thing could be operated at the button.

Camera

The design also includes a dual camera mount found within a rectangular module. There are reports that the design might still include a secondary rear display, like the previous models. But this is yet to be confirmed by the company.

The camera system can have high resolution sensors. Leaks indicate a pair of 200 megapixels cameras, with high zoom and macro capabilities. These enhancements are geared towards improving photography and video performance.

Battery

The Xiaomi 18 Pro will also be anticipated to introduce significant hardware improvements. Reports suggest that it may include a large battery, possibly over 7000mAh. It might also be able to charge quickly up to 100W.

To recall, previous generation, the Xiaomi 17 Pro is alady equipped with high-performance features and high-quality design. It was powered by an advanced chipset and large capacity battery. It also had a Leica-tuned camera system to enhance image quality.

More AI Intergration

The new Xiaomi 18 Pro will be based on these advancements. Emphasis seems more on AI integration and quicker access to intelligent functions.

Assuming the accuracy of these leaks, Xiaomi is heading towards increased AI use in smartphones. An exclusive AI button would change how users interact with their devices. Users can accomplish tasks by a single press, instead of opening apps.

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However, all details are still based on leaks. The specifications are not confirmed officially. Further information will be available as we get nearer to launch.