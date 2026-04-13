Redmi A7 Pro 5G launched in India with 6,300mAh battery, 120Hz display: Check price, specs here

Xiaomi has introduced a new budget smartphone, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G, under its sub-brand Redmi. The affordable 5G phone features a 120Hz display, a UNISOC chipset, 32MP rear camera, and a 6,300mAh battery. The Redmi A7 Pro will also support AI features like Circle to Search. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone, including its price, features, specs, and sale details. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 Special Edition goes on sale today in India: Price, offers, specs

Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India, sale details

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The company is offering Rs 1,000 off as part of an introductory offer, bringing the starting price down to Rs 11,499. Also Read: Best air fryer under 10000 India: Smart cooking option to reduce LPG usage during gas shortage at home

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G comes in three colour variants — Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange.

The device will go on sale in India through mi.com and Amazon, starting from April 15 at 12 PM.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G specifications, features

Redmi A7 Pro 5G features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a water drop notch. The panel comes with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, Wet Touch 2.0 technology, and TUV Rheinland certifications for eye protection.

Internally, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on a 6nm octa-core UNISOC T8300 5G chipset with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. It is paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The device supports up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion and a microSD card up to 2TB for storage expansion.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G sports dual AI rear camera setup with a 32MP main sensor. On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the device packs a 6,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. It also offers reverse wired charging capped at 7.5W. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0. The company promises 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates with the device. The phone supports Xiaomi Interconnectivity and Google Gemini AI features like Circle to Search.

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Other features of the Redmi A7 Pro 5G includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 dust and water resistance rating, 200% volume boost, and 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the phone uses 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4.