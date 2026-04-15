Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series launched in India starting at Rs 51,999: Specs, features

Xiaomi has expanded its product ecosystem in India with the launch of new Mini LED series TV. The new smart TV lineup includes three models with screen sizes ranging between 55 inches and 75 inches. They are powered by Xiaomi’s Quantum MagiQ technology. The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series will be available for purchase through the company’s India website and Amazon in the country. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Mini LED TVs from Xiaomi. Also Read: Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series India launch set for April 15: What to expect

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series price in India, offers, sale details

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is priced at Rs 51,999 for the 55-inch model, Rs 71,999 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs 99,999 for the 75-inch screen size. The company is offering bank offers of up to Rs 10,000 on the new Mini LED series. With these savings, the prices for the smart TVs will drop down to Rs 48,999, Rs 66,999, and Rs 89,999 for the respective models.

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is up for pre-bookings starting today (April 15). During the pre-booking period (April 15-21), customers can avail a 2-year extended warranty, taking the total coverage to 4 years.

Buyers who purchase the Xiaomi Mini LED series TVs after the pre-booking period will be eligible for a 1-year extended warranty.

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series will go on sale through mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores starting April 22, 2026.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series specifications, features

The Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is available in 55, 65, and 75 inches models. All variants feature a QD Mini-LED displays with 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. They come with a 60Hz panel and offer DLG 120Hz, MEMC, and Auto Low Latency Mode to support high-frame-rate content and gaming. The smart TVs also comes with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode.

Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is powered by a quad-core A55 chipset, paired with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage. The smart TVs run on Google TV OS and support hands-free control via Google Assistance.

For audio, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series is equipped with 34W quad-speaker system, including two tweeters and two speakers. The TVs are tuned with Xiaomi Sound, along with Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X for an immersive experience.

The latest QD Mini LED TVs by Xiaomi run on the proprietary PatchWall interface with free live TV via Xiaomi TV+. For wireless connectivity, the TVs support AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Miracast, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

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In terms of ports, the Xiaomi TV S Mini LED series offers 3 HDMI (including 1 eARC), 2 USB 2.0, an Ethernet, an AV port, an earphone, an antenna, and one optical port.