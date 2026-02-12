Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 launch date in India announced for February 19: What we know so far?

Xiaomi is expanding its smart TV range in India with the launch of a new large-screen model, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2026) with a massive 75-inch display. While the tech giant hasn’t shared the full specifications yet, the teasers already hint that this one is being positioned as a premium home entertainment option. Also Read: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra global price leaked ahead of launch: What to expect

What is confirmed so far is the launch date. Xiaomi has officially announced that the X Pro QLED (2026) 75-inch Smart TV will launch in India on February 19. Further details have been confirmed with a dedicated microsite, which is already live. It is confirmed to be sold through Xiaomi’s official website as well as popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Here is what the upcoming smart TV will bring to the table. Also Read: Is a 100MP selfie camera coming? Leak points to extreme camera phone

What Xiaomi Has Teased So Far

Although detailed specifications are still under wraps, the company has dropped a few hints about what you can expect. The upcoming TV is teased with features like CineMagiQ and MaxMagiQ, suggesting a strong focus on cinematic visuals. Marketing phrases such as “MAX View Display,” “Sporting MagiQ,” and “Gaming on MAX” hint towards improved clarity. Also Read: Xiaomi 17T Pro leak reveals major hardware changes over Xiaomi 15T Pro

Design-wise, the TV is expected to feature slim bezels. Xiaomi has also confirmed a two-way firing speaker setup, which could mean better sound output compared to standard bottom-firing speakers. The TV will ship with a stand, while a wall-mount option is likely to be available separately.

A look at the previous model

The new model will succeed the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) lineup, which was launched in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. Those TVs offered 4K resolution, Dolby Vision support, HDR10+, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine technology.

Given that background, expectations are naturally higher for the 75-inch version, especially around picture quality and audio performance. However, pricing remains a mystery for now. Last year’s models started at Rs 31,999 and went up to Rs 64,999, so it will be interesting to see where this larger variant lands.

For now, most details are still under wraps, but with the launch just days away, more information, including specs and pricing, should surface soon.