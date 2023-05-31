comscore
Acer announces its new Google TV lineup in India: Check price, specification, availability

The announcement also included the V series with QLED display, which will be available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants.

  Published: May 31, 2023 6:25 PM IST

  • Acer I series starts at Rs 14,999.
  • Acer I series will be available for sale from June 6.
  • Acer I series is available in 55-, 50-, 43-, 40- and 32-inch screen sizes.
Indkal Technologies has announced the new Google TV lineup from Acer in India. Products announced today included the O series with an OLED display and a 60W speaker system with large woofers. The OLEDs will be launched in two sizes- 55-inch and 65-inch variants.  Also Read - Acer launches Aspire 5 gaming laptop with 13th-gen Intel processor in India: Check price, specs, availability

The announcement also included the V series with QLED display, which will be available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. I and G series were announced with features such as MEMC, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and UHD Upscaling. The 32-inch and 40-inch variants of the I series models come with 16GB internal memory along with 30W speakers. Also Read - Acer launches Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop: Check price, specs

In addition to this, the Acer H series range now has a 76W speaker system with an immersive audio setup. Furthermore, the entire new Google TV range from Acer features dual-band WiFi, 2-way Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.1 ports, USB 3.0, and Dolby Atmos.  Also Read - Acer announces Swift Edge 16 laptop: Check price, specifications availability

Indkal announced different timelines for the availability of the products at retail. The I series will go for sale across channels on June 6.

Acer I series price and availability

Acer I series smartTV will be available for purchase from June 6 onwards at a starting price of Rs 14,999 via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retail stores. 

Acer I series specification

Display

Acer I series is offered in 55-, 50-, 43-, 40- and 32-inch screen sizes. It comes with up to a UHD panel with a peak brightness of up to 420nits and up to 3840×2160 pixels resolution. In addition to this, the series has features such as Digital Noise Reduction, Local Dimming and Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine – IFSE.

The smart TV’s 55-, 50- and 43-inch variant features Dolby Vision and UHD upscaling along with MEMC up to 60Hz

Sound

Acer I series 55- and 50-inch variants come with 36W speakers and 43-, 40- and 32-inch variants have 30W speakers. 

RAM, Storage, OS and more

Acer I series 55-, 50- and 43-inch variants have 2GB RAM and 40- and 32-inch variants have 1.5GB RAM. The series has 16GB storage along with features such as Voice Assistant, Chromecast and applications like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Youtube, Google Play, FastCast and Smart Player. 

The smart TVs run on Google TV OS and come with Cortex-A55 CPU with 1GHz clock speed and Mali G31 MP2 GPU with Open GL ES3.2.

Connectivity

Acer I series 55-, 50- and 43-inch variants have two-way Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI 2.1 ports (HDMI 1 supports eARC), one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port. 

40- and 32-inch variants come with two-way Bluetooth, two HDMI 1.4 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. In addition to this, the series has dual-band Wi-Fi support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz. 

 

  • Published Date: May 31, 2023 6:25 PM IST
