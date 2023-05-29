Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop arrives in India: Check price, specs

Acer launched a new gaming laptop in India today. The company today launched the Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop in the country. This new laptop is powered by Intel’s 13th-gen processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. In addition to this, Acer’s newly launched gaming laptop comes with a metal chassis and a body that weighs just 1.57 kg, making it easier to use for commuters. Also Read - Acer launches Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop: Check price, specs

“With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said on the occasion. Also Read - Acer announces Swift Edge 16 laptop: Check price, specifications availability

Notably, the launch comes shortly after the company introduced the Acer Swift Edge 16 laptop and the Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop on the sidelines of Computex 2023 in Taiwan. Also Read - Microsoft integrates AI front & centre into Windows 11 with Windows Copilot

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop pricing and specifications

As far as pricing is concerned, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop starts at Rs 70,990 in India and it is available for purchase at all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Amazon starting today.

Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop specifications and features

The Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes with a portable design that is encased in a metal chassis that weighs just 1.57 kg. The newly launched laptop comes with a 14.0-inch IPS WUXGA display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a viewing angle of up to 170 degrees, aspect ratio of 16:10. It has Acer PurifiedView technology and dual digital microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice technology for conference calls.

Coming to performance, Acer’s new Aspire 5 gaming laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors with up to i5 configuration. This processor is coupled with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage space. Apart from this, the newly launched gaming laptop comes with advanced technologies such as \DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs, which the company says provides gamers a speed boost during gaming. The laptop also comes with Nvidia’s Optimus technology, which Acer says enhances performance while balancing battery life.

Apart from this, the laptop sports a FHD camera with a 1920 x 1080p and Temporal Noise Reduction technology. On the connectivity front, the laptop comes with a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The laptop also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port that supports up to 8K videos. It comes with a 50Wh Li-ion battery with support for a 65W charger.