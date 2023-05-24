How to transfer your Netflix profile to a new account

Netflix just expanded its crackdown on password sharing to around 100 countries. The streaming giant that once was in favour of sharing passwords is now finding ways to stop your friend from using your account for watching their favourite show or movie. One of them that the company is putting a lot of hope in is asking users to pay for password moochers. Also Read - Netflix expands password-sharing curbs as it upgrades ad-supported plan

As part of its efforts to stop password sharing with users outside of a household, Netflix will ask the account owner to either remove those accounts or pay for them. Select Netflix membership plans will let you add up to two users outside of your household at $7.99 per month per user in the US. If the account owner and the person sharing the account do not agree with this added charge, the extra member has the option to create their own account. Also Read - Netflix subscription plan with ads is now available for Apple TV users

While creating a new Netflix account is easy — and likely more expensive than whatever you were paying your friend, continuing with your watch history, preferences, and the list can be an inconvenience. That is where the Profile Transfer feature comes in handy. It lets you export everything from your profile from a shared account to a brand-new account in your name. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan

How to transfer profile on Netflix

Available in most countries, this is how the Transfer Profile feature will work:

— Sign into your Netflix account on a web browser. This feature is available only on Netflix’s web version, so using an app will not help you.

— Click on the profile you use as part of the membership.

— On the top right corner, click on your profile picture to open a drop-down menu.

— Click the Transfer Profile option below Manage Profiles.

— A prompt will appear on the screen displaying what will be exported through profile transfer. Click Allow.

— An email will be sent to the account holder to confirm the transfer of profile.

— After the account holder has given permission, the member will see new steps and guidelines. Click Next.

— Enter the email address that you want to transfer the profile to. Make sure you have a membership registered with that email address.

— Follow on-screen instructions to continue with the process.

— Once complete, the account holder will be notified about the profile transfer. A backup of the profile will also be available to the account holder.