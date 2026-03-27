OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite leaked ahead of launch; check everything to expect

It looks like OnePlus is going back to a familiar strategy, focus on the basics and keeping the pricing aggressive. Apart from the Nord 6, which is set to launch on April 7 in India, the tech giant is also preparing to bring two other Nord devices — the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite, a tipster, Mukul Sharma, claimed. He claims that these models may debut in May 2026. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 launch price in India may beat Nord 5 cost

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be part of the Nord 6 lineup, and from what we know so far, it doesn’t try to do everything. Instead, it focuses on things that matter for everyday use. This could also mark the return of the CE Lite lineup after a gap. Here is what you must know about it. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Edition may launch in India, listing spotted

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: What to expect

As per a report by SmartPrix, the Nord CE 6 Lite is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may not be AMOLED. Under the hood, the phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. This isn’t a flagship processor, but it should handle daily tasks, casual gaming, and 5G connectivity without much trouble. Another highlight is the battery. Leaks suggest a 7,000mAh battery. If this turns out to be accurate, the Nord CE 6 Lite could easily last more than a day on a single charge. Also Read: Is OnePlus really shutting down in global markets? Here’s what’s actually happening

On the camera side, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor, paired with a secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 16MP front camera. The phone is likely to run on OxygenOS based on Android 16, which usually offers a clean and simple interface. It may also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite expected price

The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to launch at a starting price of under Rs 23,000, with bank offers possibly bringing it closer to the Rs 20,000 mark. However, there might be a trade-off. Reports suggest that OnePlus could skip including a charger in the box to manage costs, something that’s still uncommon in this price segment.