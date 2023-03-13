Oppo Find N2 Flip review: The perfect Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor

Foldable phones have become a part of the mainstream smartphone market in the past couple of years. While smartphone makers are launching devices in both notebook-style and clamshell-style form factors, the latter has emerged as one the more popular choices, especially among content creators and influencers. To cater to this increasing demand of clamshell-style foldable phones in the market, Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip at a global launch event last month. Almost a month later, the company brought the phone to India. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip India price revealed: Check price, specs, availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is the successor to the Oppo Find N that was launched back in 2021, and it made a debut in China in December last year before heading to the global markets. In India, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is available at a price of Rs 89,999, and it competes with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that arrived in the country in August last year at a price of Rs 89,999. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip India price to be announced on March 13: How much it might cost

Both the phones, that is, the Oppo Find N2 Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 4, may look quite similar from a far, especially when you are looking at the purple colour variants of the device. However, on taking a closer look you notice all the granular and some of the more obvious details that make a world of difference and in some cases give the Find N2 Flip an edge over the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip is finally coming to India: Here’s what we know about it

We will discuss all of that and more in the review below. But before that, let’s take a quick peek at the specifications of the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Specifications

Primary display: 6.8-inch 120Hz E6 AMOLED display

Secondary display: 3.26-inch AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Operating System: ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13

Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide angle at the back, 32MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOCTM charging

Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple

Price: Rs 89,999

Oppo Find N2 Flip review: Design

The Oppo Find N2 comes with a polished aluminium frame that blends in with the glass casing on the outside. It has a dual camera setup with chrome lens rings along with a 3.26-inch display that covers the better part of the screen. At the bottom, there is Oppo and Hasselblad branding. The hinge, on the other hand, features a large Oppo logo along with a criss-cross lighting effect, which looks particularly interesting and impressive. On the right side you get volume rockers along with a home button that also doubles as the fingerprint sensor and at the bottom, you get a SIM-card tray, a USB Type-C port for charging and speakers.

Details aside, while the Oppo Find N2 Flip looks like a bit the Galaxy Flip 4 from a far, up close it couldn’t be more different. Sure, the form factor is the same, and it will be the same for a lot of devices, but it is some smaller details and some larger ones that make all the difference. For starters, the Find N2 Flip comes with a bigger cover display for more usage. More on that later. Besides that, the hinge of the phone also offers a more softer opening mechanism, which means you end up using significantly less force for opening it. It also makes it incredibly easy to open the phone with a single hand.

In dimensions, however, the Find N2 Flip is a tad bit bigger and heavier than the Galaxy Flip 4. If you have used the latter, the difference is hard to miss. But that doesn’t impact the day-to-usage of the phone at all. It is still incredibly comfortable to use even for prolonged periods of time and it fits inside the back pocket of your jeans quite comfortably.

Oppo Find N2 Flip review: Display

Let’s talk about the cover display first. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch AMOLED secondary display, which unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, covers roughly 70 percent of the phone’s top. This bigger display makes the screen more useful especially while checking out messages and notifications and responding to them, accessing the phone’s quick settings menu and widgets. It also makes it easy for users to capture images with the rear camera when the phone is folded. What adds to the overall allure and utility of the cover display are features like always-on-display (AoD), GIF and bitmoji-like animations, one swipe functionality for accessing apps like PayTm and Google Pay on the cover screen and control your transactions. The cover display also serves the purpose of unlocking the phone if face-recognition has been enabled, making the overall usage more secure.

The main display is equally comfortable to use. When unfolded, you get a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. Numbers aside, the primary display is a gorgeous piece of ultra-thin-glass (UTG) that bends leaving almost no trace of crease. It’s barely visible, which makes all the difference and gives this phone an edge over other foldables with a clam-shell like design. Besides this, Find N2 Flip has a well-lit screen that is legible even under Delhi’s bright spring sun. The colours are all bright and balanced, which makes for a great viewing experience, especially when you are watching those TV series and food videos.

Oppo Find N2 Flip review: Camera

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s IMX890 sensor. This is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony’s IMX 355 sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony’s IMX 709 sensor. Additionally, the phone has Oppo’s MariSilicon X chip for an enhanced video experience. Now, these cameras have been developed in partnership with Hasselblad, which makes them the perfect photography companion.

In usage, both the front and the rear cameras of the phone can be used in a variety of ways owing to the phone’s form factors. First, you can use the phone’s rear camera setup to click images when the phone is folded. The large cover display aids the overall process and it makes it easier for you to click images based on the subject with more flexibility. It also makes it easier for you to click selfies with the more powerful and diverse rear cameras. And if you need a bigger screen to look at and play with the subject, you can always unfold the Find N2 Flip and click images the conventional way. You can also use the rear camera setup as a camcorder when the phone is unfolded at a 90-degree angle.

Similarly, the selfie camera, besides being used for clicking images the conventional way, can also be used for clicking images when folded at a 90-degree angle. This setup is also good for content producers and influencers for shooting a live video or for the times when you are on a video call with your family or friends.

Talking about the quality. The phone snaps beautiful images capturing details and shadows to the perfection. There is ample depth and clarity even when the light isn’t adequate. When the light is adequate, the subject captured is almost as good as how you see it with the naked eyes. But when there isn’t ample ambient light, the colours shuffle between picture perfect and an extra-degree of saturation. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing as in some cases, it ends up adding a bit of drama to your Insta-worthy images, as it happened for my pasta. Doesn’t it look delectable?

The phone maintains this balance even under low-light conditions capturing images without any noise and with ample clarity and character.

Coming to the selfie camera, the phone captures bright, and clear images with the front camera. Turning on the portrait mode ‘beautifies’ your features other than bringing the focus to you. Some may like it, I don’t. Overall, the Find N2 Flip excels in the camera department.

Oppo Find N2 Flip review: Performance and Battery

Talking about the performance, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This chipset offers a smooth and blip-free performance no matter what you throw at it. Whether you are binge-watching your favourite series on a weekend, or going about your daily work routine or you’re busy talking to your fans over an hour-long live telecast on Instagram or YouTube, this chipset and consequently the phone, doesn’t show any sign of slowing-down. It’s a reliable partner and it lets you multitask on the same 6.8-inch screen with ease owing to swaths of foldable features that it has. It is equally efficient at unlocking the phone via the fingerprint sensor and the face recognition system.

Coming to the software, the Oppo Find N2 Flip runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13, which means you have plenty to play around with. However, the phone does with tons of extra apps, which you may not be a fan of. I was neither. Thankfully, it isn’t difficult to get rid of these apps, which makes the entire experience a tad bit bearable.

Lastly, coming to the battery, the phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. The phone charges around 50 percent roughly and 100 percent in around 50 minutes. It lasts for around a day and a half with generic usage, which for me involves around one hour of social media and OTT time and endless mails, messages and calls.

Should you buy the Oppo Find N2 Flip or not?

The answer is a simple Yes. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a powerful and a well thought out foldable phone. It intelligently uses the space available to it and provides all the features and some more that are available in clam-shell style foldables. With a powerful camera setup, bigger displays, softer opening mechanism, a non-existent crease and a longer battery life, Find N2 Flip not only competes with the Galaxy Flip 4 but also supersedes it in some cases. All in all, it’s a winner.