Oppo Find N2 Flip India price revealed: Check price

Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip at a global launch event last month. Now, nearly a month later, the company unveiled the pricing of its clam-shell-style foldable display smartphone in India. The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip costs Rs 89,999 in India and it will be available for purchase starting 12PM on March 17 at OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip India price to be announced on March 13: How much it might cost

On the occasion, Oppo also announced a bunch of launch offers for the interested buyers. The company said that interested buyers will be eligible to get a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to nine months on cards by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card and Amex. In addition to this, existing Oppo device owners can avail an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Together, these two offers will bring down the effective price of the device to Rs 79,999. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip is finally coming to India: Here’s what we know about it

Oppo said that customers who own smartphones from companies other than Oppo will get an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000. In addition to this, customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on Paper EMI schemes from HDB Finance at authorised dealerships only available under 8|2, 10|3, 12|4, 15|5, 18|6. Consumer can also avail affordable EMI solutions for 9|1 or 8|1 or 18|6 schemes from all leading financers.

In addition to this, Oppo also announced Oppo Premium service offers for the interested buyers. The list includes international warranty, a 24-hour exclusive hotline for resolving issues (Exclusive hotline – 9958808080), and free pick up and drop facility with resolution of issues within 72 hours of the complaint. Additionally, the company said that it will offer a Reno device as a standby unit at the time of repair in case the customer does not have any other smartphone.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It has a 3.26-inch AMOLED secondary display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13.

On the camera front, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary lens + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens at the back and a 32MP selfie camera. It also includes the company’s MariSilicon X NPU and Hasselblad’s Natural Colour Solution. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. It comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour variants.