हिंदी
  Top 7 Affordable Laptops Under Rs 30,000 in India with Year-End Discounts and Full Specifications Comparison

Top 7 Affordable Laptops Under Rs 30,000 in India with Year-End Discounts and Full Specifications Comparison

Discover the best laptops under Rs 30,000 in India for 2025 with year-end deals, Amazon and Flipkart discounts, and top specifications

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Dec 15, 2025, 10:55 AM (IST)

Dell-15-Thin-Light-Laptop
18

Dell 15

This Dell laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It runs Windows 11, comes with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024 and Microsoft 365, and has a 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) Full HD display. The device weighs 1.63 kg, includes a 12-month McAfee subscription, comes in Carbon Black, and is priced at Rs. 29,502.

Lenovo-V15-Intel-Celeron
28

Lenovo V15 G4

The Lenovo V15 G4 includes an AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, runs Windows 11, and includes AMD Radeon 610M graphics. The laptop comes in Silver, offers a 1-year warranty, and is priced at Rs. 26,990.

Acer-Aspire-Lite
38

Acer Aspire Lite

This laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) Full HD display, runs Windows 11 Home, comes in Steel Gray, weighs 1.59 kg, and has a metal body. It is priced at Rs. 29,999.

HP-14-245-2025
48

HP 14 245 2025

The HP 14 245 features an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It has a 14-inch HD display with AMD Radeon Graphics, runs Windows 11 Home, includes MS Office 2021, weighs 1.36 kg, comes in Ash Grey, and is priced at Rs. 29,890.

HP-Laptop-255-G9-2024
58

HP Laptop 255 G9 2024

This HP model has an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It includes a 15.6-inch (39.62 cm) display with AMD Radeon Graphics, runs Windows 11, and comes with MS Office 2021. The device weighs 1.47 kg, comes in Black, and is priced at Rs. 24,975.

Acer-Aspire-3-2025
68

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 (A325-51) is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, runs on Windows 11 Home, and packs a 54Whr battery. The laptop weighs 1.69 kg, comes in Silver, and is priced at Rs. 29,990.

ASUS-Vivobook-Go-14
78

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 14-inch (35.56 cm) Full HD display and runs Windows 11 with MS Office 2021 pre-installed. The device has a 42WHr battery, weighs 1.38 kg, comes in Silver, and is priced at Rs. 29,990.

Acer-Aspire-Lite
88

Which One Should You Buy

For balanced performance and portability, the ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a solid pick. If you need more storage and a lightweight design, the Acer Aspire Lite is a strong contender. For budget-conscious users, the HP Laptop 255 G9 (2024) offers good value.