Top 7 Affordable Laptops Under Rs 30,000 in India with Year-End Discounts and Full Specifications Comparison

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has a 14-inch (35.56 cm) Full HD display and runs Windows 11 with MS Office 2021 pre-installed. The device has a 42WHr battery, weighs 1.38 kg, comes in Silver, and is priced at Rs. 29,990.