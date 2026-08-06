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Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition launches in India with 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India with a massive 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. Here's everything you need to know about its price, specifications, features, and availability.

Edited by Deepti Ratnam |Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:00 PM (IST)

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photo icon Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 5G in India with massive 8,000mAh battery

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. The smartphone is the first model in the Redmi Note 17 series to arrive in the country. It comes weeks after making its debut in China and brings the same specifications to the Indian market.

The phone packs a large 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It also runs Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available through Amazon and Xiaomi’s online store.

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India and availability

The Redmi Note 17 5G is priced at:

Variant Price
6GB + 128GB Rs 27,999
8GB + 128GB Rs 30,999

Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchases made using SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards.

The smartphone will go on sale in India from August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.

It is available in three color options:

  • Arctic Blue
  • Dark Night
  • Starlight Purple

Redmi Note 17 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,396 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

It also offers:

  • Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection
  • HydroTouch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet fingers
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
  • 960Hz PWM DC dimming

The smartphone ships with HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. Xiaomi promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Processor

The Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process.

It comes with:

  • Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
  • Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage
  • Expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card

For better thermal performance, the phone includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area.

The handset also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Camera

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a dual rear camera setup.

The setup includes:

  • 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture
  • Secondary camera (specifications not revealed)

On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. It supports video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 17 5G is its 8,000mAh battery.

The phone supports:

  • 45W wired fast charging
  • 22.5W wired reverse charging

According to Xiaomi, the battery can last up to 2.5 days on a single charge.

The company also claims the phone can deliver:

  • Up to 28.29 hours of YouTube video playback
  • Up to 24.14 hours of WhatsApp usage
  • Up to 10.58 hours of Google Maps navigation
  • Up to 13.89 hours of BGMI gameplay

The Redmi Note 17 5G measures 169.7 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g.

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Specifications at glance

Feature Details
SIM Dual SIM
Operating System HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
Software Support 4 years of Android OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates
Display 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED
Resolution 1,080 × 2,396 pixels
Refresh Rate Up to 120Hz
Peak Brightness Up to 1,800 nits
Colour Gamut 100% DCI-P3
Touch Sampling Rate 240Hz
PWM Dimming 960Hz DC dimming
Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
Display Feature HydroTouch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet fingers
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm)
RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
Storage Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
Expandable Storage Up to 2TB via microSD card
Cooling System Vapour chamber cooling
Heat Dissipation Area 10,416 sq mm graphite cooling area
Rear Camera 50MP primary (f/1.8) + secondary camera
Rear Camera Features LED flash, up to 2x digital zoom
Front Camera 8MP (f/2.0)
Selfie Camera Placement Hole-punch display
Video Recording Up to 1080p at 30fps
Battery 8,000mAh
Fast Charging 45W wired
Reverse Charging 22.5W wired reverse charging
Claimed Battery Life Up to 2.5 days
Claimed YouTube Playback Up to 28.29 hours
Claimed WhatsApp Usage Up to 24.14 hours
Claimed Google Maps Navigation Up to 10.58 hours
Claimed BGMI Gameplay Up to 13.89 hours
Dust & Water Resistance IP65
Dimensions 169.7 × 79.14 × 8.4mm
Weight 225g
Colours Arctic Blue, Dark Night, Starlight Purple

 