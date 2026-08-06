Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition launches in India with 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

Edited by Deepti Ratnam |Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:00 PM (IST)
Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. The smartphone is the first model in the Redmi Note 17 series to arrive in the country. It comes weeks after making its debut in China and brings the same specifications to the Indian market.
The phone packs a large 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It also runs Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.
The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available through Amazon and Xiaomi’s online store.
The Redmi Note 17 5G is priced at:
|Variant
|Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 27,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 30,999
Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchases made using SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards.
The smartphone will go on sale in India from August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.
It is available in three color options:
The Redmi Note 17 5G features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,396 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.
It also offers:
The smartphone ships with HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. Xiaomi promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.
The Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process.
It comes with:
For better thermal performance, the phone includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area.
The handset also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.
For photography, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a dual rear camera setup.
The setup includes:
On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. It supports video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.
One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 17 5G is its 8,000mAh battery.
The phone supports:
According to Xiaomi, the battery can last up to 2.5 days on a single charge.
The company also claims the phone can deliver:
The Redmi Note 17 5G measures 169.7 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g.
|Feature
|Details
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Operating System
|HyperOS 3 based on Android 16
|Software Support
|4 years of Android OS upgrades, 6 years of security updates
|Display
|6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED
|Resolution
|1,080 × 2,396 pixels
|Refresh Rate
|Up to 120Hz
|Peak Brightness
|Up to 1,800 nits
|Colour Gamut
|100% DCI-P3
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240Hz
|PWM Dimming
|960Hz DC dimming
|Display Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
|Display Feature
|HydroTouch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet fingers
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 (4nm)
|RAM
|Up to 8GB LPDDR4x
|Storage
|Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
|Expandable Storage
|Up to 2TB via microSD card
|Cooling System
|Vapour chamber cooling
|Heat Dissipation Area
|10,416 sq mm graphite cooling area
|Rear Camera
|50MP primary (f/1.8) + secondary camera
|Rear Camera Features
|LED flash, up to 2x digital zoom
|Front Camera
|8MP (f/2.0)
|Selfie Camera Placement
|Hole-punch display
|Video Recording
|Up to 1080p at 30fps
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Fast Charging
|45W wired
|Reverse Charging
|22.5W wired reverse charging
|Claimed Battery Life
|Up to 2.5 days
|Claimed YouTube Playback
|Up to 28.29 hours
|Claimed WhatsApp Usage
|Up to 24.14 hours
|Claimed Google Maps Navigation
|Up to 10.58 hours
|Claimed BGMI Gameplay
|Up to 13.89 hours
|Dust & Water Resistance
|IP65
|Dimensions
|169.7 × 79.14 × 8.4mm
|Weight
|225g
|Colours
|Arctic Blue, Dark Night, Starlight Purple