Redmi Note 17 5G mAhster Edition launches in India with 8,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 17 5G in India. The smartphone is the first model in the Redmi Note 17 series to arrive in the country. It comes weeks after making its debut in China and brings the same specifications to the Indian market.

The phone packs a large 8,000mAh battery, a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It also runs Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3, based on Android 16.

The Redmi Note 17 5G will be available through Amazon and Xiaomi’s online store.

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India and availability

The Redmi Note 17 5G is priced at:

Variant Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 27,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 30,999

Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on purchases made using SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards.

The smartphone will go on sale in India from August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store.

It is available in three color options:

Arctic Blue

Dark Night

Starlight Purple

Redmi Note 17 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,396 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness.

It also offers:

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection

HydroTouch 2.0 for improved touch response with wet fingers

240Hz touch sampling rate

960Hz PWM DC dimming

The smartphone ships with HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. Xiaomi promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

Processor

The Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process.

It comes with:

Up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM

Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card

For better thermal performance, the phone includes a vapour chamber cooling system with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area.

The handset also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Camera

For photography, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a dual rear camera setup.

The setup includes:

50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture

Secondary camera (specifications not revealed)

On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a hole-punch cutout. It supports video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 17 5G is its 8,000mAh battery.

The phone supports:

45W wired fast charging

22.5W wired reverse charging

According to Xiaomi, the battery can last up to 2.5 days on a single charge.

The company also claims the phone can deliver:

Up to 28.29 hours of YouTube video playback

Up to 24.14 hours of WhatsApp usage

Up to 10.58 hours of Google Maps navigation

Up to 13.89 hours of BGMI gameplay

The Redmi Note 17 5G measures 169.7 x 79.14 x 8.4mm and weighs 225g.

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Specifications at glance