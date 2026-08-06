GTA 6 Extended Look coming this month: Netflix gets first premiere before YouTube

The wait for more Grand Theft Auto VI content is almost over. Rockstar Games has confirmed that fans will get a much closer look at the upcoming game later this month through a special presentation called Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. The showcase is expected to reveal more about the game ahead of its November launch and will be available across multiple platforms.

GTA 6 Extended Look: Date, time and streaming platforms

According to Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere on August 27 at 3 p.m. ET (12:30 a.m. IST on August 28) exclusively on Netflix. Later the same day, the presentation will also be released on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the official Grand Theft Auto VI website at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST, August 28).

For fans awaiting the GTA 6 trailer 3, the announcement comes as a welcoming surprise. The company has already opened pre-orders for the game through its official website.

Netflix partners With Rockstar Games

Netflix has partnered with Rockstar Games to host the first premiere of the extended look. Speaking about the collaboration, Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Nonfiction Series at Netflix, said that Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural events over the years and that the anticipation around GTA VI is unlike anything the company has seen before.

Riegg added that Netflix is honoured to partner with Rockstar Games and debut the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto story for Netflix members first. His statement was shared as part of Netflix’s official announcement.

GTA 6 Story: Jason and Lucia Return

Rockstar has also shared the official synopsis of GTA VI. The story follows Jason and Lucia, who know that the odds have always been against them. After what appears to be an easy job goes wrong, the two find themselves caught in a criminal conspiracy spread across the fictional state of Leonida. As they try to survive, they will have to depend on each other more than ever.

The game is expected to continue Rockstar’s signature open-world storytelling while introducing a fresh setting and new protagonists.

GTA 6 Price and Release Date

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

In India, the base edition has been priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition will cost Rs 7,499. Rockstar says the Ultimate Edition includes an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel and additional content integrated throughout Jason and Lucia’s story.