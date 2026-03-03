X rolls out paid partnership label for sponsored posts

Transparency is one of the most essential aspects of social media, and they are in constant pressure to maintain this crucial issue. Creators and influencers usually deal with paid content with brands, so that they can earn money out of it. But one thing that they are concerned about is the clear disclosure. Nevertheless, to curb this concern, X (formerly Twitter) has added a ‘Paid Partnership’ label to the sponsored posts. The new update will showcase creators when a post is part of a paid collaboration.

Why X Introduced ‘Paid Partnership’ for Sponsored Content

X introduced a new feature on its platform called ‘Paid Partnership.’ The new feature provides a simple switching option during content posting. Once activated, a label of Paid Partnership appears below the post. This eliminates the possibility of manually adding the hashtags like #ad or paid partnership. The label makes it clear to the viewers that the content contains a commercial relationship.

Additionally, the label can also be applied to older posts too. It implies that one can update previous sponsored content to comply with disclosure regulations. This is aimed at ensuring the process is easy and similar to all the people who are using the platform.

The Feature Aligns with FTC Guidelines

The update assists X to adhere to Federal Trade Commission guidelines. FTC also wants to be notified about paid relationships by the influencers. These regulations are not new. Similar tools were already introduced by other platforms.

For instance, Instagram introduced its paid partnership brand as early as 2017. So far, creators on X primarily relied on hashtags as an indication of a sponsored post. Inbuilt labeling is more straightforward and noticeable through disclosure.

Importance of ‘Paid Partnership’ Label

A standard disclosure label makes it less confusing to users. Viewers are able to easily find out whether a post is sponsored or not without having to search captions to find hashtags. This enhances openness and creates trust among creators and viewers.

The update is also in place as X strives to deepen its creator ecosystem. The platform has implemented the monetization features like ad revenue sharing and subscription. Meanwhile, it has received criticism in the media regarding other aspects of its services, such as worries regarding its AI chatbot Grok.

The inclusion of a formal paid partnership label is a practical move by X. It demonstrates that the tech giant is paying attention to compliance and more understandable communication. To creators, the new tool is easier and it simplifies finding sponsored content.