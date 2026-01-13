X Down For Thousands Of Users! Is It Affected In India?

X Down: Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has faced a massive outage globally. This left thousands of users without access to the social media giant in multiple locations. As per the outage tracking platform Downdetector, X saw over 28,000 reports worldwide, with more than 2,000 coming from India alone. Most complaints were linked to the mobile app. Also Read: Grok AI Image Tools On X Now Locked Behind Paywall After UK Pressure

As the outage spread, several users from India, the US, the UK, and several other regions reported similar problems. Many X users failed to load the app, while others were unable to post tweets or check their messages. Some even said that they were logged out randomly, while some even saw an empty feed, which forced them to refresh their page multiple times. Also Read: Year-Ender 2025: 5 Best Foldable Phones Of This Year In India

However, the issues were not just related to phones but several X users using it on the web have also faced errors. Whether it is about opening the profiles or trying to scroll through the posts. In some cases, the site loaded even way too slowly.

What Downdetector Showed?

Downdetector’s live outage graph showed a sharp jump in complaints within a short span of time. This kind of pattern usually points to a backend or server-side issue rather than a local network problem.

Cities across different countries were affected at the same time, which makes it clear that this was not an India-only issue. From major US cities to parts of Europe and Asia, users were reporting the same thing: X simply wasn’t working as it should.

Is India affected?

Yes. Indian users were clearly part of this outage. Thousands of reports came in from across the country, mainly complaining about the app not loading or messages failing to send. Many users took to other platforms to ask if X was down for everyone, which is usually a sign that the issue is widespread.

Trending Now

At the time of writing, X has not shared any official update about what went wrong. There has been no confirmation from the company about whether the issue is related to servers, maintenance, or something else. This silence is not unusual during large outages, but it does leave users guessing, especially for those who rely on X for news, work, or communication.