Windows Copilot update: Microsoft back its annual Build 2023 conference had previewed a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual assistant dubbed as Windows Copilot. Now, months later, the company has started rolling out the update to Window 11 users. The announcement was made by Microsoft in a blog post today wherein the company said that it has started rolling out Windows Copilot update on PCs running Windows 11 version 22631.2129. However, at the moment, Windows Copilot is available in the preview mode via Beta Channel only. This means at the moment, Windows Copilot functionality will be available only to the Windows Insiders users.

“…today, we’re expanding the preview to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel via a controlled feature rollout. This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the development. “To use Copilot in this flight you must have Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2129 or higher in the Beta Channel, and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher,” the company added.

What is Windows Copilot?

For the unversed, Windows Copilot is the centralised AI assistant that is available on Windows PCs. It works across the platform, unlike Microsoft’s now dead virtual assistant Cortana that had limited functionality. Simply put, with Windows Copilot, Windows 11 users can complete complex projects, collaborate instead of spending energy finding, and launch and work across multiple applications. Microsoft says that Windows Copilot will appear as a side bar docked to the right where it won’t overlap with a users’ desktop content. It will run unobstructed alongside users’ open app windows, allowing them to interact with Windows Copilot easily anytime.

To invoke Windows Copilot, users need to click the button available on the taskbar. Alternatively, users can press the Win + C keys simultaneously to launch Windows Copilot on their PCs. Once open, Windows Copilot side bar will be available across the apps, programs and windows. Microsoft says that Windows Copilot will use the same Microsoft account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) account used to sign-in to Windows.

What tasks can you perform using Windows Copilot?

As far as features and functionalities are concerned, Window Copilot can not only copy and paste content — something that we do using manual commands, but it can also rewrite, summarise or explain content. Microsoft says that users can also ask the AI assistant to perform a range of actions, such as finding flights and accommodation before planning a trip, capturing a screenshot, writing summary on a pre-defined topic and fetching specific images among others.