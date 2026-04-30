India seeks access to Anthropic’s Mythos AI, but US hesitates to share: Here’s why

There’s a new discussion happening around AI access, and this time it involves India and the US looking at a model that isn’t widely available yet. The focus is on Mythos, the new advanced AI system developed by Anthropic. From what reports suggest, India is trying to figure out how its companies, especially those handling critical systems, can get access to it. Also Read: Google Gemini now lets you download files from chat; Here's how to create PDFs, Word, Excel files

At the same time, the US is being careful about how far this access goes. The concern isn’t just about sharing technology, but also about how powerful this system is and what it could do if it ends up being misused. Also Read: OpenAI case heats up: Elon Musk and Sam Altman face off in high-stakes trial

What India is looking for

According to The Economic Times, talks are already happening between Indian authorities and the US side. The idea is to ensure that Indian companies are not left out when it comes to using such advanced AI systems. Also Read: Claude Mythos AI raises cyber risk: Govt asks MSMEs to stay alert

The government is also looking at this from a security angle. The idea is not just to get access, but to do it in a way that doesn’t create risks. That’s why sectors like banking, telecom, and power infrastructure are being looked at closely while these discussions are going on. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also mentioned that this could become a significant cyber challenge, which is why multiple agencies are already involved.

There have also been internal meetings with cyber agencies and IT officials to understand how such systems could impact existing infrastructure.

What makes Mythos different

Mythos is not just another AI model focused on chat or general use. It is designed to identify software vulnerabilities at scale. Reports suggest it can detect thousands of potential issues in systems, which is far higher than earlier models.

This is useful from a defensive point of view. Companies can use it to find weak points in their systems before attackers do. But the same capability also raises concerns.

If such a system is misused, it could be used to find and exploit vulnerabilities instead of fixing them. That is where most of the hesitation around wider access comes from.

Why the US is cautious

According to reports by Bloomberg, US officials are concerned about how this model could be used if it reaches more organisations.

The bigger concern here is misuse. Since this model can spot serious weaknesses in software, it could also be used to exploit them if it lands in the wrong hands. There are also questions around computing resources, as giving access to more organisations could affect how much is available for government use.

Initial testing has also shown that the model is not limited to basic tasks and can go beyond simple assistance. In some cases, it was able to identify system flaws and act on them, which adds another layer of concern.

Limited access for now

At the moment, access to Mythos is restricted to a small group of companies, mostly based in the US. Indian companies are not part of that initial list.

This is why India is pushing for what it calls “equitable access,” while also preparing its own systems to handle the risks that come with such technology.

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At the same time, there is an understanding that similar AI systems could be released by other companies in the future. That is why discussions are not just about Mythos, but also about how to deal with such tools going forward.