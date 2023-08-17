Microsoft has some good news for Minecraft players. The company has rolled out a major update for Minecraft Legends, which not only brings bug fixes, but it also brings new features and functionalities to the game, which includes the new Crucibles challenge. The company says that it has also made a number of significant changes to both the game’s campaign and PvP.

If you enjoy playing Minecraft, here are all the new features coming to the Minecraft Legends:

What’s new in Minecraft Legends?

— Microsoft has improved player-vs-player communication by adding more types of world map markers, such as Attack, Defend, Gather, and Default. These markers will also be displayed in the chat log and players will also be able to use them to communicate when placing structures.

— Another new functionality that Microsoft has introduced in the game is a feature called ‘lobby roles’, which players can now select to indicate their preferred playstyle to team members. Players will be able to choose from Builder, Explorer, Fighter, Piglin Hunter, and Flexible options.

— The company has also added Custom Campaign and Custom Versus experimental modes that will enable players to modify the game based on the experience they want. Players will also be able to alter the properties of the world in terms of size, resources, and gravity. “We will be adding more custom settings in the future, but hopefully this update will allow you to create some fun and surprising worlds. Don’t forget that since these are experimental features (and we haven’t been able to test every single combination!) you might get some very surprising resultsm” the company wrote in its blog post announcing the news.

— This update also introduces the ‘Auto Lure’ feature, which when enabled will make all mobs automatically follow the hero once they have spawned.

— The update also adds structure health bars to Banner View as well as to specific battle scenarios, like when the player hits a piglin structure with their sword.

— Additionally, the update introduces the ‘Pet Animals’ feature that will enable users to pet the adorable critters of the Overworld, including badgers, llamas, and many more. Microsoft said that each animal will have a unique reaction to the players’ display of affection.

— As far as improvements are concerned, Minecraft Legends’ latest update brings a variety of improvements to creeper behavior, resource visibility, player empowerment, mob pathfinding, Banner View, PvP accolades, and the game’s UI and HUD.

— In addition to that, the update also brings improvements to the game’s prologue by streamlining its length to almost half of what it used to be and making it more action-packed. Microsoft also said that the prologue also now features updated objective messages, tooltips and mob descriptions, an enhanced Banner View tutorial, objective beacons, better map signaling, improved combat effectiveness for golems and piglins, among others.

— Lastly, Minecraft Legends’ latest update brings the Crucible challenge. The company says that there are nine chambers inside a Crucible, each of which contains increasingly powerful enemies who will only be revealed once the players are inside the crucible. Before entering each chamber, players must choose which types of allies they want to spawn to face the piglins inside it. “If you’re defeated at any point in the Crucible, you will respawn in the first chamber with enough resources to make it back to where you despawned,” the company added.

The company said that to win the Crucible challenge, players must clear all the chambers, including the final boss within 30 minutes.

Minecraft Legends update availability

This update is available as a part of version 1.17.49848 on Xbox and Windows, version 1.17.50310 on Nintendo Switch, version 1.17.49848 on PlayStation and version 1.17.49848 on Steam.