Dell Inspiron 14 3481 C563109UIN9 Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 3481 (C563109UIN9) Laptop is a budget-friendly laptop that comes with a 14-inch HD LED-backlit anti-glare TN Display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-7020U processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. It runs the Linux operating system. The laptop comes with a standard notebook keyboard, and it has Bluetooth and 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless LAN for connectivity. It also has a 1-megapixel HD webcam with 720p HD video recording capabilities. The Dell Inspiron 14 3481 laptop costs ₹25,125 in India.